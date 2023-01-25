B-UHS Fine Arts Students of the Week: Alexis “Lexi” Fealy and Emma Beckner

Each week Buckhannon-Upshur High School features two Fine Arts Students of the Week to highlight the work students are doing in the art world.

Performing Arts Student of the Week: Alexis “Lexi” Fealy

Lexi is a senior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a member of the band, jazz band, pep band, and drumline. In the 2021 marching season, Lexi enjoyed playing the piece titled “Burlesque.”

In her four years on the field, her favorite marching band show is “Oz Mosis” from the band’s 2019 season.

When asked why the arts are important to her, Lexi said, “It’s another way to express myself.”

After high school, Lexi plans to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College to pursue a degree in Psychology and to perform in the marching band.

Visual Arts Student of the Week: Emma Beckner

Emma Beckner is a junior student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. She is a three-year member of the soccer team, the marching band, and the concert band. Emma is an AP and Honor roll student, having taken AP Art at BUHS.

Her favorite medium to work in is charcoal, and her favorite project is the “100 Item Drawing Challenge.”

When asked why the arts are important to her, Emma said, “I like all the challenges it brings, and makes me push my limits.”

After high school, Emma plans to attend college to study in the Psychology field.