B-CU football’s new Coach Ed Reed offers Apology after vulgar tirade

New Bethune-Cookman football Coach Ed Reed apologized on Monday after releasing a series of scathing, profanity-laced videos directed at his new place of employment over the weekend.

“I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism,” Reed said via release through HBCUgameday.com on Monday.

“My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”

