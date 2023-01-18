Azzi Fudd out for UConn Women’s basketball vs Seton Hall Tuesday

Fudd did not travel with the team, remaining on campus to undergo testing.

Her absence leaves the No. 5-ranked Huskies with just seven available players against the Pirates as the team continues to wait for the return of Ayanna Patterson and Caroline Ducharme (both out with concussions). Patterson participated in warmups, but was not expected to play, while Ducharme remains unavailable.

Tuesday’s game at Seton Hall will mark the third time this season, UConn has had to play with just seven available players (Dec. 11 loss at Maryland / Dec. 28 win at Creighton).

Fudd appeared to injure her knee during the final minutes of the second quarter of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown on Sunday. The sophomore guard appeared to have taken an awkward step against a defender and checked out of the game moments later. Fudd immediately walked off the court with a team trainer and headed into the locker room.

She returned to the court after halftime with a bag of ice taped around her right knee and was ruled out for the game’s second half. Fudd came off the bench and played 12 minutes and scored 3 points in the first half before the injury.

Sunday was Fudd’s second game back after sitting out eight games, five-plus weeks, due to an undisclosed right knee injury she suffered on Dec. 4 against Notre dame. The star sophomore played 20 minutes and scored 15 points coming off the bench against St. John’s in her first game back last Wednesday.

Fudd is UConn’s current leading scorer with 17.9 points per game in nine games.

The Huskies will return to Connecticut to host Butler on Saturday in Storrs at noon (SNY).