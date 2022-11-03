Aztecs Play at Oregon State Thursday Evening

Up Next

San Diego State (5-7-3, 1-4-2) at Oregon State (6-3-5, 2-1-4)

Thursday, November 3 | 6 pm PT | Lorenz Field | Corvallis, Ore.

Live Stream: Pac-12 Networks

San Diego State (5-7-3, 1-4-2) at No. 1 Washington (13-0-3, 5-0-2)

Sunday, November 6 | Noon PT | Husky Soccer Stadium | Seattle, Wash.

Live Stream: Pac-12 Networks

Aztec Storylines

– After an 11-day break, the Aztecs return to action Thursday when they play at Oregon State at 6 pm SDSU will then play at No. 1 Washington Sunday at noon. Both games will be shown on the Pac-12 Networks.

– These are the last two road games of the regular season for SDSU.

– The Aztecs beat Oregon State 3-0 at home on October 2, scoring their most goals in a Pac-12 game since the 2017 season. SDSU is one of just three teams to score three or more goals on the Beavers this year.

– SDSU’s win over Oregon State was the first time Head Coach Ryan Hopkins head beaten the Beavers snapped a seven-game losing streak to OSU.

– OSU is undefeated in their last six games since falling to the Aztecs. That includes draws vs. No. 1 Washington and No. 5 Stanford.

– Sunday’s game at No. 1 Washington is SDSU’s sixth against a team ranked in the top 10 (1-2-2). UW beat the Aztecs 2-0 on Sept. 29 in SDSU’s Snapdragon Stadium debut. 2,769 fans were in attendance, setting a new program record for attendance in a home game.

– This is the first time since SDSU’s run to the national championship game in 1987 that the Aztecs recorded at least three results against top 10 teams in a two-week span.

– In each of the Aztecs’ last three games they have fallen behind and then taken the lead (1-1-1), including their 4-2 win against San Diego on Oct. 15 when they scored four second half goals, their most in a half since Aug. 30, 2013.

– The Aztecs have 16 newcomers (12 freshmen and four transfers) and had their 2022 recruiting class tabbed No. 1 in the Nation by Top Drawer Soccer. Four of those newcomers have started at least 10 matches for the Aztecs.

– The Aztecs have started four or more freshmen in each of their last five games.

– In total, nine different freshmen have made a start this year.

– 20 different Aztecs have made starts this year while 22 Aztecs have made an appearance. SDSU has used 13 different lineup combinations in their 15 matches.

– SDSU is 12-5-1 at the Sports Deck over the last two seasons.

– The Aztecs are 10-3-3 in their last 16 non-conference matches.

– The Aztecs have trailed at Halftime in just 12 out of 42 matches (28.6%) under Coach Hopkins.

Player Notes

– Freshman forward CJ Fodrey (San Diego, Calif.) leads the team in points (16), goals (6), and assists (4).

– His 16 points are the most by an Aztec since 2017 (Jeroen Meefout, 21) and the most by an SDSU freshman since at least 2000.

– Fodrey is second in the Pac-12 in shots per game (2.27) and third in points per game (1.07).

– He was named Top Drawer Soccer’s No. 4 Freshmen in the Nation in their top 100 midseason list.

– Iñigo Villaldea (Gijón, Spain) missed seven matches but has collected 11 points in the eight matches he has played. If he had played enough games to qualify, Villaldea’s 1.38 points per game would be tied for second in the Pac-12.

– Villaldea was ranked No. 67 on Top Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 list.

– Goalkeeper Jacob Castro (Spanaway, Wash.), an All-Pac-12 First Team selection last season, was also on Top Drawer Soccer’s midseason top 100 list, coming in at No. 89.

– Castro is second in the conference in saves (45) and in saves per game (3.2).

– Tristan Viviani (Redwood City, Calif.) and Noah Crétier (Nice, France) were also named Top 100 freshmen by Top Drawer Soccer. Viviani was No. 30 and Crétier was No. 68.

– Viviani played for the Malta Under-20 Youth National Team in the Slovenia Nations Cup earlier this year. This was his second time playing with Malta (Spring of 2022). He has started 13 of the 14 matches he has appeared in while averaging 80.1 minutes per game.

– Donovan Roux (Davidson, NC) is tied with Fodrey for the team-lead with four assists and his eight points are third on the team.

– Junior defender Elias Katsaros (Seattle, Wash.) was named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Player of the Week earlier this year after scoring two goals on headers in SDSU’s 2-1 win over No. 6 Denver. Additionally, he was also named to both Top Drawer Soccer’s and College Soccer News’ National Team of the Week as well as being one of Soccer America’s “Three Stars of the Week.”

– Katsaros became the first Aztec to be named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week since at least 2010 when the organization began tracking the award.

– Three Aztecs have started all 15 matches: Blake Bowen (San Clemente, Calif.), Kyle Colonna (Danville, Calif.) and Fodrey. Bowen, Colonna and Crétier (Nice, France) are the only field players to have more than 1,200 minutes (out of 1,350 possible).

– Bowen is fourth on the team with seven points (2 goals and 3 assists).

– The Captains for the 2022 season are senior defenders Kyle Colonna junior goalkeeper Jacob Castro and junior midfielder Iñigo Villaldea.

Coach Hopkins’ Take is Oregon State

“Oregon State provides a great challenge as they are one of the best teams in the country at maintaining possession. We will have to be disciplined on defense and cause them problems with our speed in a game.”

Opponent Notebook (Oregon State)

The Beavers are 6-3-5 on the year and 2-1-4 in Pac-12 play… They are 3-1-4 at home… They are undefeated in their last six matches, which includes draws vs. No. 1 Washington (1-1) and No. 6 Stanford (2-2)… Their last loss was a 3-0 defeat to the Aztecs on Oct. 2… They scored 17 goals and allowed 17, but have outshot their opponents 170-114… Mouhameth Thiam leads the team in points (12), goals (4) and assists (4)… Goalkeeper Luis Castillo has a goals allowed average of 1.22 and three shutouts… The Beavers were the No. 1 overall seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight where they fell to Clemson, the eventual national champion, on penalty kicks… Head Coach Terry Boss (5th season) has led the Beavers to three NCAA tournaments and has a record of 45-21-10… The Aztecs are 12-23-3 all-time against the Beavers… Their win against them last month snapped a seven-game losing streak… SDSU hasn’t won in Corvallis since 2013 (2-0, Oct . 27).

Coach Hopkins’ Take on No. 1 Washington

The Huskies are 13-0-3 overall and 5-0-2 in the Pac-12… They are 5-0-2 on the road… They are ranked No. 1 in the country in both the United Soccer Coaches Poll and in the RPI… Their +31 goal differential is Tops in the nation… They are also top five in the Nation in corner kicks per game (7.3), goals per game (2.56) , assists (46) and points per game (8.0)… Lucas Meek and Ilijah Paul are first and second in the Pac-12 in points and goals and Chris Meyers is first in assists… Goalkeeper Sam Fowler’s goals against average of 0.509 is third in the country… Head Coach Jamie Clark has led the Huskies to six straight NCAA tournaments which included a trip to the national Championship game last year… The Aztecs are 7-25-8 all-time against UW.

Opponent Notebook (No. 1 Washington)

“It’s not every day that you get the chance to match up with the No. 1 team in the country! Our guys will be up for the challenge against a well-seasoned UW team in a game that has major postseason implications.”