Aztecs Host No. 5 Stanford Thursday

California (3-5-4, 1-3-1) at San Diego State (5-6-2, 1-3-1)

Sunday, October 23 | 3 pm PT | SDSU Sports Deck | San Diego, Calif.

Live Stream: Aztec Digital Network

Aztec Storylines

– The Aztecs return to Pac-12 play this week when they host No. 5 Stanford is Thursday and California is Sunday.

– SDSU played Stanford to a 0-0 draw on the road on Sept. 18 when the Cardinal were ranked No. 2 in the country.

– In that game, the Cardinal outshot SDSU 23-2 and 8-1 in shots on goal, but goalkeeper Jacob Castro collected a career-high eight saves to help the Aztecs earn the clean sheet.

– That was the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons that SDSU has earned two results against Stanford in a three-match span. The Aztecs beat the Cardinal last year 1-0.

– SDSU beat San Diego 4-2 last Saturday behind four second half goals.

– It was the first time since Aug. 30, 2013, that the Aztecs scored four goals in a half. That also came against the Toreros when they were ranked No. 16.

– Three different players had three or more points: Austin Brummett , CJ Fodrey and Iñigo Villaldea

– In Saturday’s match, USD scored in the fifth minute. It was the first win for SDSU when the opponent scored first (1-5-1), when trailing at Halftime (1-2-1) or when trailing (at any moment, 1-6-1).

– It was also the first time the Aztecs won when the opponent attempted more shots (1-2-2) or when allowing two or more goals (1-5-1).

– SDSU is 12-4-0 at the Sports Deck over the last two seasons.

– The Aztecs are 10-3-3 in their last 16 non-conference matches.

– The Aztecs set an attendance record for a home game in their Snapdragon Stadium debut on Sept. 27 when 2,769 fans were in attendance to see SDSU take on No. 2 Washington.

– Earlier this season the Aztecs went undefeated against three top-10 teams in a two-week span: (2-2 at No. 7 Creighton (Sept. 5), 2-1 vs. No. 6 Denver (Sept. 11) , and 0-0 draw at No. 2 Stanford (Sept. 18). This was the first time since SDSU’s run to the national championship game in 1987 that the Aztecs recorded at least three results against top 10 teams in a two-week span .

– This was also the first season since 1987 that the Aztecs had two road results at top ten teams in a season.

– SDSU’s five goals against UNLV on Sept. 9 was their most in a game since the season opener of the 2013 season (5-0 vs. No. 16 San Diego).

– The Aztecs have 16 newcomers (12 freshmen and four transfers) and had their 2022 recruiting class tabbed No. 1 in the Nation by Top Drawer Soccer. Five of those newcomers have started at least four matches for the Aztecs.

– The Aztecs have started four or more freshmen and had another three come off the bench in each of their last three games.

– In total, nine different freshmen have made a start this year.

– 20 different Aztecs have made starts this year while 22 Aztecs have made an appearance. SDSU has used 11 different lineup combinations in their 13 matches.

– The Aztecs have trailed at Halftime in just 11 out of 40 matches (27.5%) under Coach Hopkins.

Player Notes

– Freshman forward CJ Fodrey (San Diego, Calif.) had a goal and an assist against USD last Saturday. He leads the team in points (13) and goals (5).

– His 13 points are the most by an Aztec since 2019 ( Pablo Pelaez 15) and the most by an SDSU freshman since 2014 (David Olsen, 15).

– Fodrey was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week after his three-point performance against USD.

– Fodrey was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Freshman Best XI, one of three forwards in the Nation selected.

– Iñigo Villaldea (Gijón, Spain) missed seven matches but has collected nine points in the six matches he has played. If he had played enough games to qualify, Villaldea’s 1.5 points per game would be third in the Pac-12.

– The junior midfielder made the All-Pac-12 First Team and United Soccer Coaches Far West Region Second Team pick last year and named a “Midfielder to Watch” in the preseason by the United Soccer Coaches, one of just three Pac-12 players to be recognized.

– Goalkeeper Jacob Castro (Spanaway, Wash.), an All-Pac-12 First Team selection last season, leads the conference in saves (36) and is second in saves per game (3.0).

– Villaldea and Castro were recently named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 list. Villadea was No. 67 and Castro was No. 89.

– Freshman Tristan Viviani (Redwood City, Calif.) played for the Malta Under-20 Youth National Team in the Slovenia Nations Cup a few weeks ago. This was his second time playing with Malta (Spring of 2022). He has started 11 of the 12 matches he has appeared in while averaging 80.5 minutes per game.

– Fodrey, Donovan Roux (Davidson, NC) and Villaldea are tied for the team lead with three assists. Roux is third on the team with seven points.

– Junior defender Elias Katsaros (Seattle, Wash.) was named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Player of the Week earlier this year after scoring two goals on headers in SDSU’s 2-1 win over No. 6 Denver. Additionally, he was named to both Top Drawer Soccer’s and College Soccer News’ National Team of the Week as well as being one of Soccer America’s “Three Stars of the Week.”

– Katsaros became the first Aztec to be named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week since at least 2010 when the organization began tracking the award.

– Three Aztecs have started all 12 matches: Blake Bowen (San Clemente, Calif.), Kyle Colonna (Danville, Calif.) and Fodrey. Bowen, Colonna and freshmen defender Noah Crétier (Nice, France) are the only field players to have more than 1,000 minutes (out of 1,170 possible).

– The Captains for the 2022 season are senior defenders Kyle Colonna junior goalkeeper Jacob Castro and junior midfielder Iñigo Villaldea.

Coach Hopkins’ Take on No. 5 Stanford

“Stanford is always a physically and mentally demanding game. They always try to overwhelm you with their pressure and intensity so it will have to be us that dictates the game on our terms.”

Opponent Notebook (No. 5 Stanford)

The Cardinal are 7-1-4 and 1-1-3 in the Pac-12… They are ranked No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 8 in the latest RPI rankings… Their Lone loss was at No. 1 Washington… They have outscored opponents 23-9… They are top 20 in the Nation in corner kicks per game (6th7.33), shots on goal per game (10th7.5), shutout percentage (12th.500), team goals allowed average (16th0.75) and shots per game (18th15.8)… Goalkeeper Matt Frank has five shutouts and a goals allowed average of 0.759, both of which are second in the conference… Carlo Agostinelli leads the Pac-12 in shots per game (2.9) and leads the team with 10 points and three goals… Fletcher Bank leads the team with five assists… Head Coach Jeremy Gunn (11th season) at Stanford. They have finished first in the Pac-12 in seven of the last nine years and won the NCAA Championship in 2015, 2016 and 2017… The Aztecs are 13-22-9 all-time against the Cardinal but have secured two results in the last three meetings (1-1-1).

Coach Hopkins’ Take on California

“Cal is a Tricky match that requires our full attention. Sunday soccer is usually won by the team that executes their attitude, Positioning and mentality the best.”

Opponent Notebook (California)

The Golden Bears are 3-5-4 on the year and tied with the Aztecs with a 1-3-1 Pac-12 record… They are 0-3-3 on the road… Fahmi Ibrahim leads the team in points (10) and goals (5)… Shoei Honda is second on the team with eight points and four goals… Marco Brougher has started the last two games in goal and has a 2.99 goals allowed average… Head Coach Leonard Griffin is in his first year as Cal’s head coach. He was the Grand Canyon head coach last year, who went 15-4-1, and previously was San Francisco’s head coach in 2019-20… The Aztecs are 24-27-4 all-time against California.