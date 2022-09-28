Aztecs Host No. 2 Washington at Snapdragon Stadium Thursday

Up Next

San Diego State (3-4-2, 0-1-1) vs. No. 2 Washington (7-0-1, 0-0-0)

Thursday, September 29 | 7 pm PT | Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

Live Stream: Aztec Digital Network

San Diego State (3-4-2, 0-1-1) vs. Oregon State (3-2-1, 0-0-0)

Sunday, October 2 | 3 pm PT | SDSU Sports Deck | San Diego, Calif.

Live Stream: Aztec Digital Network

Aztec Storylines

– The Aztecs return to Pac-12 play this week. They host No. 2 Washington at Snapdragon Stadium Thursday at 7 pm and then welcome Oregon State to the SDSU Sports Deck Sunday at 3 pm Both matches will be streamed on the Aztec Digital Network with David Gentile on the call.

– This will be the first Collegiate soccer match ever played at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets are just $10, and parking is free.

– This is the fourth time in the last five weeks that SDSU has played against a top 10 team. They are 1-0-2 in the previous three matches: 2-2 at No. 7 Creighton (Sept. 5), 2-1 vs. No. 6 Denver (Sept. 11), and 0-0 draw at No. 2 Stanford (Sept. 18).

– This was the first time since SDSU’s run to the national championship game in 1987 that the Aztecs recorded at least three results against top 10 teams in a two-week span.

– This was also the first season since 1987 that the Aztecs had two road results at top ten teams in a season.

– The Aztecs beat UC San Diego 1-0 at home last Saturday in the first meeting since 1983. Iñigo Villaldea scored the game-winning goal off a beautiful assist from Donovan Roux .

– This is the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons that SDSU has earned two results against Stanford in a three-match span. The Aztecs beat the Cardinal last year 1-0.

– SDSU’s five goals against UNLV on Sept. 9 was their most in a game since the season opener of the 2013 season (5-0 vs. No. 16 San Diego).

– The Aztecs are 9-3-3 in their last 15 non-conference matches.

– SDSU is 10-4-0 at home over the last two seasons.

– The Aztecs have trailed at Halftime just nine times out of 36 matches under Coach Hopkins (3rd season).

– The Aztecs have 16 newcomers (12 freshmen and four transfers) and had their 2022 recruiting class tabbed No. 1 in the Nation by Top Drawer Soccer. Five of those newcomers have started at least four matches for the Aztecs.

– SDSU has had nine different freshmen start this year.

– 20 different Aztecs have made starts this year while 22 Aztecs have made an appearance. SDSU has used eight different lineup combinations in their nine matches.

– SDSU Returns seven starters from last year’s team that was ranked as high as No. 13 in the Nation and posted their best record since the 2016 season.

Player Notes

– Iñigo Villaldea (Gijón, Spain) made just his second appearance of the season last Saturday and scored the game-winning goal. The junior midfielder made the All-Pac-12 First Team and United Soccer Coaches Far West Region Second Team pick last year and named a “Midfielder to Watch” in the preseason by the United Soccer Coaches, one of just three Pac-12 players to be recognized.

– Freshman goalkeeper Logan Erb (Houston, Texas) made his Collegiate debut vs. UC San Diego last Saturday and posted a clean sheet while collecting three saves.

– Freshman Tristan Viviani (Redwood City, Calif.) played for the Malta Under-20 Youth National Team in the Slovenia Nations Cup last week and missed Saturday’s contest against UC San Diego. This was Viviani’s second time playing with Malta (Spring of 2022).

– Goalkeeper Jacob Castro (Spanaway, Wash.) recorded a career-high eight saves in SDSU’s 0-0 draw at No. 2 Stanford while facing 23 shots. An All-Pac-12 First Team selection last season, Castro leads the conference in saves (27) and saves per game (3.38).

– Freshman forward CJ Fodrey’s (San Diego, Calif.) team-high eight points are tied for the fourth most in the Pac-12.

– Fodrey scored two goals in SDSU’s 2-2 draw at No. 7 Creighton to become the first Aztec freshman to score two goals in a game since Hunter George had a brace against UNLV on Sept. 2, 2019. – Fodrey was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Freshman Best XI, one of three forwards in the Nation selected.

– Beto Apolinar (San Diego), Blake Bowen (San Clemente, Calif.), Javi Camargo (Oceanside, Calif.), Joe Daluz (San Diego), Donovan Roux (Davidson, NC) and Fodrey are all tied for the team lead with two assists.

– Junior defender Elias Katsaros (Seattle, Wash.) scored three goals against UNLV and No. 6 Denver three weeks ago (all on headers) which earned him a bevy of awards. He was named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Player of the Week. Additionally, he was named to both Top Drawer Soccer’s and College Soccer News’ National Team of the Week as well as being one of Soccer America’s “Three Stars of the Week.”

– Katsaros became the first Aztec to be named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week since at least 2010 when the organization began tracking the award.

– Senior midfielder Blake Bowen (San Clemente, Calif.) has been an All-Pac-12 Honorable mention selection in each of the past two seasons. They scored three game-winning goals last year, including two that occurred in the final seconds of regulation.

– Four Aztecs have started all nine matches: Blake Bowen , Kyle Colonna , CJ Fodrey and Henry Smith-Hastie . Bowen, Colonna and Smith-Hastie are the only field players to have more than 700 minutes (out of 810 possible).

– The Captains for the 2022 season are senior defenders Kyle Colonna junior goalkeeper Jacob Castro and junior midfielder Iñigo Villaldea.

Coach Hopkins’ Take on No. 2 Washington

“Our group has experienced so much adversity this year in securing three results against top seven teams so far. Those Moments will serve us well as we open Snapdragon Stadium to college soccer against one of the best around. What more could you ask for?”

Opponent Notebook (No. 2 Washington)

The Huskies are 7-0-1 and ranked No. 2 in the country… The only match they didn’t win was a 1-1 draw against Air Force… They have only played two road games, and this will be their first Pac-12 game… They have scored three goals or more in six of their eight matches… They have outscored their opponents 25-5 and their +20-goal differential is third in the country… They are also top 10 in the country in points per game (3rd, 9.75), goals per game (3rd , 3.12), assists per game (3rd, 3.50), corner kicks per game (3rd, 8.38) and shots per game (5th, 18.75) and shots on goal per game (8th, 8.12)… Lucas Meek and Ilijah Paul are tied for second in the Nation with 17 points while Paul leads the Nation with eight goals… Chris Meyers’s seven assists are the second most in the country… Goalkeeper Sam Fowler was a preseason All-American and has a goals allowed average of 0.632… Head Coach Jamie Clark has led the Huskies to six straight NCAA tournaments which included a trip to the national championship game last year… The Aztecs are 7 -24-8 all-time against UW… In the last two years, SDSU is 1-3-0 against UW with a goal differential of -1 while the Huskies were ranked in the top 10 in every meeting. In two of SDSU’s losses, they forced extra time.

Coach Hopkins’ Take is Oregon State

“Oregon State always provides difficult challenges as they can keep the ball from you for long stretches. We always feel comfortable on the Sports Deck and in our ability to press teams and cause them problems. We anticipate the outcome being decided by who can impose their will on others more.”

Opponent Notebook (Oregon State)

The Beavers are 3-2-1 on the year and 1-1-0 on the road… They play at UCLA Thursday and these are their first two Pac-12 games… Their losses came in early September to Seton Hall (0-1 ) and UC Santa Barbara (1-3)… They are coming off a 2-1 win at No. 11 Denver where they held the Pioneers to just five shots… They have scored six goals and allowed six… Their 7.5 corner kicks per game are 12th in the nation… Goalkeeper Luis Castillo has a goals allowed average of 1.00 and a save percentage of 0.667… The Beavers were the No. 1 overall seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight where they fell to Clemson, the eventual national champion, on penalty kicks… Head Coach Terry Boss (5th season) has led the Beavers to three NCAA tournaments and has a record of 45-21-10.