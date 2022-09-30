Aztecs Fall to No. 2 UW in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd

Next Game: Oregon State 10/2/2022 | 3 PM PT October 02 (Sun) / 3 PM PT Oregon State

SAN DIEGO – Playing in front of a record-breaking crowd at Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztec men’s soccer team (3-5-2, 0-2-1) fell to No. 2 Washington (8-0-1, 1-0-0) 2-0 Thursday evening.

In what was the first Collegiate soccer match at Snapdragon Stadium, 2,769 Aztec fans packed the stands to cheer on SDSU.

“What a spectacle for San Diego soccer,” Head Coach Ryan Hopkins said after the match. “The community came out and supported and helped us set an attendance record. The crowd was awesome and lively.”

The Aztecs outshot the Huskies 14-11, including a 10-2 advantage in the second half.

“I thought our guys put on a good show, especially in the second half, but we just couldn’t quite get that last touch to create opportunities.”

Washington scored its two goals in the first half. The first followed a corner in the 34th minute when Omar Gray put away a deflection.

The Huskies’ second goal came in 42n.d minute when Lucas Meek converted a penalty kick.

The Aztecs’ best looks came in the second half. In the 76th minute, Joe Daluz played a ball in to Donovan Roux from the left wing, tried to sneak it inside the far post but ended up missing wide.

In the 79th minute, Blake Bowen sent a Strike from the right corner of the box that the UW keeper was able to handle.

STATE OF THE GAME

The Aztecs outshot the Huskies 10-2 in the second half.

THE NOTE

This was SDSU’s fourth game against a team ranked in the top 10, but their first loss. They are now 1-1-2 against teams ranked in the top 10.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Oregon State, who beat UCLA 1-0 tonight, on the SDSU Sports Deck Sunday at 3 pm