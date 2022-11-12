Aztecs Fall on Senior Night, 2-1

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State men’s soccer fell to UCLA on senior night 2-1 on the SDSU SportsDeck. The Aztecs had 20 shots on the night but were only able to find the back of the net once.

On a night where the Aztecs (5-9-4, 1-6-3 Pac-12) were honoring five Seniors for their immense contributions to the program, San Diego State came out on the front foot early compared to UCLA (10- 6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12). SDSU put the first three shots of the game on the board in the first six minutes of the match, all by freshman. CJ Fodrey forced a save from the UCLA keeper in the fifth minute, while Austin Brummett had his follow up shot go just wide of the post as the Aztecs searched for an opening goal. The Aztecs would continue to pepper the Bruins goal but of their 10 shots in the first half none were able to find the back of the net and the match went into the Halftime break at 0-0.

The second half was a different story, as both teams found different ways to get on the score sheet. UCLA struck first in the 53rd minute when Tucker Pepley was played through on goal by Grayson Doody and his right-footed shot rifled into the back of the net to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

SDSU would respond just three minutes later. Off a corner kick by Inigo Villaldea, Fodrey got his head to the ball and blasted it past the UCLA keeper to even the score at 1-1 with just over half an hour to play. The goal was Fodrey’s seventh of the season, and brings his total points tally to 18 on the season.

However, UCLA would grab their second goal in the 73rd minute. Jose Contell broke through the Aztec defense and slotted the ball to Andre Ochoa who put the Bruins ahead 2-1. SDSU would try to grab an equalizer in the final 17 minutes, but UCLA’s defense stood firm and the Bruins ran out 2-1 winners on Friday night.

The Stat

Fodrey scored seven goals in the 2022 campaign, which is tied for the third most in the Pac-12. His 18 total points put him in a tie for third in total points in the conference.