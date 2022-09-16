Aztecs Fall 2-0 at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – The Aztec men’s soccer team (2-4-1, 0-1-0) fell at California (2-1-3, 1-0-0) 2-0 in their Pac-12 opener Thursday evening.

SDSU attempted 17 corners, the most under Head Coach Ryan Hopkins (3rd season), but were outshot 11-9 and managed just two shots on goal.

“It’s a disappointing result as I think our overall structure and Moments were good,” Head Coach Ryan Hopkins says. “We created 17 Corners and nine shots so it’s tough pill to get shutout. Credit to Cal, they Bent but never broke and came away with the three points.”

The Bears first goal came in the 36th minute when Nonso Adimabus chested the ball in after receiving a long and deep cross. At first glance, it looked like a hand (shouldered) ball, but the officials got together and confirmed the goal.

In the 43rdrd minute Cal extended their lead with a perfectly placed top shelf Strike from Adrian Guzman.

SDSU outshot the Bears 8-4 in the second half and outcornered Cal 17-4 in the game.

The loss snaps a three match unbeaten streak which included two results against top 10 teams (2-2 at No. 7 Creighton & 2-1 vs. No. 6 Denver).

STATE OF THE GAME

SDSU’s 17 Corners were the most they have had under Coach Hopkins (3rd year).

THE NOTE

Redshirt freshman Beto Apolinar made his first career start.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs are at No. 2 Stanford Sunday at 2 pm The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.