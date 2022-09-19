Aztecs Earn 0-0 Draw at No. 2 Stanford

Next Game: UC San Diego 9/24/2022 | 7 PM PT Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7 PM PT UC San Diego

STANFORD, Calif. – The Aztec men’s soccer team (2-4-2, 0-1-1) played No. 2 Stanford (4-0-3, 0-0-2) to a 0-0 draw Saturday afternoon. SDSU was outshot 23-3 and 8-1 on shots on goal but was backed by an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Jacob Castro to secure their third result against a top 10 team in the last two weeks.

Castro (Spanaway, Wash.) had a career-high eight saves, including a handful of highlight reel stops.

“Once again when we needed a big time resilient performance, our guys answered the bell,” Head Coach Ryan Hopkins said after the game.

Stanford had a 16-2 shot advantage in the second half.

CJ Fodrey was the Lone Aztec to record a shot on goal. 18 different Aztecs saw the field, with 15 playing at least 20 minutes.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“They battled, executed and were extremely disciplined throughout against a team that is likely to be the No. 1 team in the country tomorrow.’ Head Coach Ryan Hopkins

STATE OF THE GAME

Goalkeeper Jacob Castro had a career-high eight saves.

THE NOTE I

This is the first time since SDSU’s run to the national championship game in 1987 that the Aztecs have recorded at least three results against top 10 teams in a two-week span.

THE NOTE II

This was SDSU’s first result at Stanford since the 2013 season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host UC San Diego Saturday evening at 7 pm PT.