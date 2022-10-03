Aztecs Beat Oregon State 3-0

Next Game: at UCLA 10/7/2022 | 7 PM PT Pac-12 Networks October 07 (Fri) / 7 PM PT at UCLA

SAN DIEGO – The Aztec men’s soccer team (4-5-2, 1-2-1) beat Oregon State (4-3-1, 1-1-0) 3-0 Sunday on the SDSU Sports Deck Sunday afternoon for their first Pac- 12 wins of the year. The Aztecs got goals from CJ Fodrey , Blake Bowen and Iñigo Villaldea while scoring their most goals in a Pac-12 match since the 2017 season.

“The guys executed the game plan flawlessly,” Head Coach Ryan Hopkins said after the game. “It was such a disciplined performance from the first minute to the 90thth minute. We keep answering the bell with big time performances when we need them the most.”

The Aztecs wasted no time and scored in the third minute when CJ Fodrey got behind the Beaver defense and received a deep pass from Iñigo Villaldea and finished it inside the far post. Austin Brummett also was credited with an assist after beginning the play with a pass to Villaldea.

SDSU extended their lead in the 56thth minute. Donovan Roux stepped in to intercept a pass and then sent it to Blake Bowen who finished it from the right wing.

The Aztecs tacked on an insurance goal in the 85thth minute when Villaldea converted a penalty kick following a Beaver hand ball inside the box.

This was the fourth shutout of the year for SDSU and third for the goalkeeper Jacob Castro who collected four saves.

Oregon State outshot the Aztecs 14-12 in the game, but SDSU had a 0-7 advantage in the second half. The Beavers had nine Corners to the Aztecs’ one.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“We’ve been working a ton on our attacking and trying to get the right guys in the right combinations, and it paid off today.” Head Coach Ryan Hopkins is scoring three goals

STATE OF THE GAME

This win snapped a seven-game losing streak to Oregon State.

THE NOTE I

SDSU debuted a new kit that featured a red Aztec calendar on a white jersey.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs are 11-4-0 over the last two seasons on the SDSU Sports Deck.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at UCLA Friday night. The Bruins lost a pair of 1-0 home matches to No. 2 Washington and Oregon State this weekend.