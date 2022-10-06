Aztecs at UCLA Friday Evening

Up Next

San Diego State (4-5-2, 1-2-1) at UCLA (5-4-1, 1-2-1)

Friday, October 7 | 7 pm PT | Wallis Annenberg Stadium | Los Angeles, Calif.

Live Stream: Pac-12 Networks (Los Angeles)

Aztec Storylines

– The Aztecs wrap up their first pass through Pac-12 play with a match at UCLA Friday evening. Kick off is at 7 pm and the contest will be shown on Pac-12 Network Los Angeles.

– SDSU is tied with the Bruins with a 1-2-1 record in Pac-12 play.

– The Aztecs split a pair of Pac-12 matches last week, falling to No. 2 Washington 2-0 Thursday at Snapdragon Stadium and then beating Oregon State 3-0 on the Sports Deck Sunday.

– SDSU’s three goals vs. the Beavers Sunday was their most in a Pac-12 game since the season finale of the 2017 season (4-1 vs. UCLA).

– Sunday’s win snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Beavers.

– The Aztecs set an attendance record for a home game in their Snapdragon Stadium debut last Thursday. 2,769 fans were in attendance to see SDSU take on No. 2 Washington.

– SDSU debuted a new kit Sunday against Oregon State. The new jersey is white with red shorts and features a red Aztec calendar across the front.

– Earlier this season the Aztecs went undefeated against three top-10 teams in a two-week span: (2-2 at No. 7 Creighton (Sept. 5), 2-1 vs. No. 6 Denver (Sept. 11) , and 0-0 draw at No. 2 Stanford (Sept. 18). This was the first time since SDSU’s run to the national championship game in 1987 that the Aztecs recorded at least three results against top 10 teams in a two-week span .

– This was also the first season since 1987 that the Aztecs had two road results at top ten teams in a season.

– SDSU’s five goals against UNLV on Sept. 9 was their most in a game since the season opener of the 2013 season (5-0 vs. No. 16 San Diego).

– The Aztecs have 16 newcomers (12 freshmen and four transfers) and had their 2022 recruiting class tabbed No. 1 in the Nation by Top Drawer Soccer. Five of those newcomers have started at least four matches for the Aztecs.

– Against Oregon State, the SDSU started five freshmen and had another three come off the bench.

– SDSU has had nine different freshmen start this year.

– 20 different Aztecs have made starts this year while 22 Aztecs have made an appearance. SDSU has used 10 different lineup combinations in their 11 matches.

– SDSU is 11-4-0 at the Sports Deck over the last two seasons.

– The Aztecs are 9-3-3 in their last 15 non-conference matches.

– The Aztecs have trailed at halftime in just 10 out of 38 matches under Coach Hopkins.

Player Notes

– CJ Fodrey (San Diego, Calif.) scored the game-winning goal in the third minute of the game Sunday. He leads the team in points (10) and goals (4), both of which are tied for the third most in the conference.

– Fodrey was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Freshman Best XI, one of three forwards in the Nation selected.

– Iñigo Villaldea (Gijón, Spain) had a goal and a beautiful assist against Oregon State on Sunday. He now has five points in his last three matches. The junior midfielder made the All-Pac-12 First Team and United Soccer Coaches Far West Region Second Team pick last year and named a “Midfielder to Watch” in the preseason by the United Soccer Coaches, one of just three Pac-12 players to be recognized.

– Freshman Tristan Viviani (Redwood City, Calif.) played for the Malta Under-20 Youth National Team in the Slovenia Nations Cup a couple of weeks ago. This was his second time playing with Malta (Spring of 2022).

– Goalkeeper Jacob Castro (Spanaway, Wash.), an All-Pac-12 First Team selection last season, leads the conference in saves (34) and is second in saves per game (3.4).

– Donovan Roux (Davidson, NC) leads the team with three assists and is second on the team with seven points.

– Beto Apolinar (San Diego), Blake Bowen (San Clemente, Calif.), Javi Camargo (Oceanside, Calif.), Joe Daluz (San Diego), and Fodrey are all tied for second on the team lead with two assists.

– Junior defender Elias Katsaros (Seattle, Wash.) was named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Player of the Week earlier this year after scoring two goals on headers in SDSU’s 2-1 win over No. 6 Denver. Additionally, he was named to both Top Drawer Soccer’s and College Soccer News’ National Team of the Week as well as being one of Soccer America’s “Three Stars of the Week.”

– Katsaros became the first Aztec to be named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week since at least 2010 when the organization began tracking the award.

– Senior midfielder Blake Bowen (San Clemente, Calif.) has been an All-Pac-12 Honorable mention selection in each of the past two seasons. They scored three game-winning goals last year, including two that occurred in the final seconds of regulation.

– Three Aztecs have started all nine matches: Blake Bowen , Kyle Colonna and CJ Fodrey . Bowen, Colonna and freshmen defender Noah Crétier (Nice, France) are the only field players to have more than 850 minutes (out of 990 possible).

– The Captains for the 2022 season are senior defenders Kyle Colonna junior goalkeeper Jacob Castro and junior midfielder Iñigo Villaldea.

Coach Hopkins’ Take is UCLA

“Anytime you play an in-state Rival there is always a little extra juice in the game. Add in the Pac-12 title race implications and NCAA tournament Positioning and I expect an electric atmosphere on Friday night.”

Opponent Notebook (UCLA)

The Bruins are 5-4-1 on the year and 1-2-1 in conference… They suffered a pair of 1-0 home losses last week to No. 2 Washington and Oregon State… They are 4-3-0 at home… They have scored 12 goals and allowed 10 but have been outshot 102-89… Constantinos Michaelides leads the team with three goals and seven points… Goalkeeper Nate Crockford has four shutouts and a goals allowed average of 1.00… Head Coach Ryan Jorden (4th season) is 25-27-7 at UCLA. They came from Pacific who they led to three straight NCAA Tournaments… The Aztecs are 7-46-15 all-time against UCLA.