Aztecs and Cal Play to 2-2 Draw

SAN DIEGO – The Aztec men’s soccer team (5-7-3, 1-4-2) played Cal (3-6-5, 1-4-2) to a 2-2 draw at the SDSU Sports Deck Sunday afternoon.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime, SDSU rallied to score two goals in a five-minute span to grab the lead in the 75th minute. The Golden Bears scored the equalizer in the 87thth minute is a penalty kick following a controversial hand ball call.

The Aztecs had 20 shots with a season-high 10 of them coming on frame.

“We put ourselves in a hole in the first half, but we performed really well to dig us out and take the lead,” Head Coach Ryan Hopkins said following the game. “We had some beautiful stuff and with 10 shots on goal we expected to score more than two goals, but credit to Cal for bending and not breaking.”

In the 24th minute, Isaiah Louis had a shot go off the post. The ball then bounced to CJ Fodrey who had his shot saved by the Cal keeper.

In the 34th minute, the Golden Bears scored following a free kick when the ball deflected off a defender to Kevin Carmichael.

In the 43rdrd minute, Carmichael made a big defensive stop for the Bears when he blocked a Donovan Roux shot on the end line.

The Aztecs tied it up in the 71stSt minute when Kyle Colonna headed in a CJ Fodrey corner.

Four minutes later, Fodrey put the Aztecs ahead when he finished a Donovan Roux assist.

In the 87thth minute, Cal tied it up following a hand ball call.

SDSU outshot Cal 20-13 and 10-7 in shots on goal.

The Aztecs are off until November 3 when they play at Oregon State.