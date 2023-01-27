Azira Tabbed as Blue Mountain Men’s Soccer Coach

VSN (admin) Published Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 03:30 PM





BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – Blue Mountain Christian University announced today former MLS player Micheal Azira will be its next head Coach of men’s soccer.

Azira, a native of Kampala, Uganda, is no stranger to the Southern States Athletic Conference that BMCU competes in, as he played his senior year at the University of Mobile in 2011-12.

Azira played his first three collegiate years at Lindsey-Wilson College where he was part of the 2009 NAIA National Championship team.

During his professional career, he has stops with the Charleston Battery, Seattle Sounders, Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire and New Mexico United. He has also represented the Uganda National Team at the African Cup of Nations in 2017 and 2019.

“Soccer has taught me so much about life and I would like to share my knowledge and experience with other players so they can enjoy the game,” Azira said.

Azira also has a couple USL Championships under his belt; with Charleston in 2013 and New Mexico in 2022.

As a coach, he has stops at UMS Wright Preparatory School, New Mexico United Academy and Chicago Fire Academy.

“I love coaching because it gives me an opportunity to inspire and build positive relationships with student-athletes. To be able to achieve this, I must create an environment which fosters learning, development and passion for the sport while living by our core values ​​and standards. My faith and family are very important to me, and I wouldn’t have made it here if not for God’s love and kindness He shows through people. God has led me throughout my life, and I have been blessed by Him.”

Azira replaces the outgoing interim head Coach John Morgan who recently accepted a position at another Collegiate program.

BMCU Athletic director Will Lowrey commented, “We knew we had to score big with this hire, and we absolutely did. Micheal obviously knows the game, has the experience, and can lead us to Championship status, but his character and values ​​are what really sold us that he was the perfect fit for this opportunity. He came recommended more so for the man he is, than what he knows about soccer and that says a lot. I want to sincerely thank everyone who played a part in helping us through the hiring process.”

Azira and his wife, Callaghan Starrett, have two children, Gabriel (7) and Noa-Grace (5).

