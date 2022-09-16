AZ Big Media Boulders Resort will unveil $4M golf course renovation

The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, consistently named one of the “Best Golf Resorts in the Southwest” by Golf Digest Magazine and heralded as one of the finest golf courses worldwide, will debut new renovations in October 2022.

The extensive bunker renovation project and golf course refinement project was designed to enhance the playability of its golf courses for resort guests, members and Arizona residents. The multi-focus project includes the renovation of all Bunkers on the award-winning Boulders North and South Courses and it also includes a greens renovation project on the South Course. In addition, new golf management includes the appointment of Brandon Christensen as Director of Golf Operations and Ryan Schroeder as Director of Agronomy.

“We are committed to investing in our world-class golf resort and keeping the Boulders at the top of must-play lists for traveling golfers, while Enhancing an amazing country club environment for our vibrant membership,” said the Boulders General Manager, John Maskovich . “Our investment in capital – from the Bunkers on both courses, the greens, to the pump station, to new Agronomic equipment – combined with our Stellar golf team, are prime examples of our commitment,” he added.

The four-month project includes all Bunkers that were excavated and rebuilt incorporating a technically advanced drainage and liner system featuring Capillary Concrete. This new generation lining method increases the speed at which water flows through the bunker, Minimizing washouts, reducing maintenance and producing superior playability. Original bunker shapes and strategy will be maintained during renovations. New Bunkers will be refilled with premium 50:50 bunker sand (50 percent white and 50 percent tan blended together) and are expected to last for many years. During the project, current bunker sand will be repurposed to provide additional topdressing material for fairways and key playing surfaces.

Additionally, as part of this extensive capital investment, the Boulders have updated green Complexes on the South Course to their original shape and size, and resurfacing greens with TifEagle turf. TifEagle is an ultra-dwarf hybrid green that will offer improved speed, consistency and playability as well as smooth transitions during seasonal weather changes.

The Boulders’ bunker renovation project and South Course refinement project comes on the heels of ownership’s recent investment in a state-of-the-art pump station designed to support efficient irrigation practices and Enhancing turf health.

For more information on the Boulders Club, visit www.BouldersClub.com or call 480.488.9028.