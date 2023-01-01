AZ Big Media AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts

Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand

Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.

“Arizona’s economy has proven resilient this past year, leading to strong, growing demand for our full suite of business insurance, risk management and employee benefits services,” said President Jody Sarchett. “We have recruited exceptional professionals to bolster all areas of our business and help Arizona companies navigate inflationary pressures, labor challenges and other ever-shifting challenges they face in today’s business climate.”

Much of Lovitt & Touché’s business growth stems from industries driving Arizona’s economic expansion and job growth — including technology, transportation, health care and manufacturing.

New team members bring decades of experience in employee benefits and commercial insurance. Among those joining the Tempe office:

• Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Sales James Jorgensen leads the Business Insurance team, providing guidance and expertise to meet client needs.

• Bond Director Tyler Graves brings more than a decade of experience in the financial industry with a specialty in construction surety.

• Claims Manager Ted Howard oversees the claims team, ensuring all claims are processed efficiently and accurately while working with clients to implement strategies to improve safety and limit risk.

• Sales Executive Robert Heslin focuses on commercial lines, creating tailored solutions aligned to diverse business needs.

• Sales Executive Chris Caves focuses on commercial lines, creating tailored solutions aligned to diverse business needs.

• Client Executive Eleni Kinney focuses on employee benefits, working with clients to create benefits packages that drive recruitment and contain costs.

• Client Executive Shannon Arzola focuses on commercial lines, developing curated insurance solutions that meet client needs.

• Client Executive Thai Hong focuses on commercial lines, works with clients to create tailored solutions to mitigate risk and limit costs.

• Client Executive Andrea Lewis focuses on employee benefits, crafting competitive benefits packages that attract top talent and contain costs.

Additionally, Lovitt & Touché added 41 support team members to its Tempe office and eight in Tucson. In recent months, the firm has hired 58 new professionals in response to business demand.

To learn more about Lovitt & Touché, visit www.lovitt-touche.com.

Sundt hires business development representative

Sundt Construction recently hired Jenny Browne as a business development representative in its Industrial Group.

“I am pleased to welcome Jenny to our team,” he said Brad Tackett, Sundt’s business development manager for its Industrial Group. “She will be a great addition and I am looking forward to her technical expertise in building and supporting client relationships.”

Browne has over 19 years of experience in the real estate industry and has sold over $43 million worth of real estate during her career. She also has experience serving as an account manager for a mortgage company as well as a senior solutions advisor for a real estate investment group.

Browne holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Villanova University. She also attended the Arizona School of Real Estate where she received her Arizona Residential Real Estate License.

As an industrial construction expert for over 100 years, Sundt has raised the bar on scheduling, safety, efficiency, and innovations to reduce natural resource consumption, minimize environmental impact, and improve our overall quality of life. A recognized leader in critical infrastructure, the firm is ranked nationally by Engineering News-Record, the industry’s leading publication.

Arizona Commission on the Arts hires Jacky Alling

The Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona, announced today the hiring of Jacky Alling as Interim Executive Director. Alling will join the staff of the 56-year-old agency on January 9, 2023.

“With her deep knowledge of the sector, clarity of vision, and wealth of experience, Jacky is the ideal person to guide the Arizona Commission on the Arts through a moment of transition and tremendous opportunity,” said Mark Feldman, chair of the 15- member board of Governor-appointed commissioners.

Alling joins a team of dedicated arts and public service professionals at the agency. Alex Nelson, Deputy Director, added, “During her time with the Arizona Community Foundation, Jacky was a frequent and trusted partner to the Arts Commission. Her familiarity with our work and shared values ​​around arts funding make her a perfect fit for our team.”

Alling comes to the agency from Arizona State University’s Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation, where she served as the first-ever Senior Fellow for Philanthropy. Prior to that, she spent two decades with the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF), first as a Consultant to design and implement a statewide “Arts in the Schools, Arts in the Community” strategic initiative. Following that she served as the Vice President of Programs and then the Chief Philanthropy Officer Collaborating with many to lead, design, orchestrate, and implement some of ACF’s most innovative programs.

Previously Alling worked for a variety of arts organizations. She served as the Executive Director of the Arizona Alliance for Arts Education, a statewide advocacy organization Affiliated with the Kennedy Center’s national arts education network. Before that, she worked at ASU Cultural Affairs and then at the Phoenix Boys Choir focusing on building cultural participation, education, and Outreach programs.

“I am excited to work with this talented team, the commissioners, the arts community, and the state’s new administration and elected officials to ensure that Arizona arts truly are for everyone. To do that we will work together to make sure continued and more robust public funding for the arts is a priority and that investments in the arts reaches across every corner of the state’s vibrant arts and culture sector.”

As Interim Executive Director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Alling will work with the agency’s staff and board on constituent engagement, strategic planning efforts, and on the design and execution of a Nationwide search for a permanent Executive Director.

