AZ and Utrecht in ten goal thriller

AZ Alkmaar and Utrecht played out the game of the season so far on Saturday night. A goal-fest in the AFAS Stadion saw the Clash end 5-5.

AZ were looking to put the pressure on leaders Feyenoord on Saturday night but they found themselves 2-0 down within the first 15 minutes as Utrecht got off to a flying start. Anastasios Douvikas opened the scoring with a close-range finish after good work from Taylor Booth on the counter. The Greek striker then made it 2-0 after another close-range finish following two good saves by Mathew Ryan.

In the 20th minute, Maxim Dekker pulled one back with a sliding finish before Vangelis Pavlidis scored two goals in the space of three minutes to make it 3-2 for AZ Alkmaar.

Utrecht were not to be ignored though and just before the break, Nick Viergever slotted the ball in at the back post to make it 3-3 at the break after an excellent backheel by Douvikas.

After such an incredible first half, the game did not slow down after the break as both sides continued to pour forward. Douvikas had a goal disallowed before the striker sealed his hat-trick in the 65th minute. An excellent cross from Booth was netted to make it 4-3 for Utrecht.

Tijjani Reijnders quickly set up substitute Mees de Wit to make it 4-4 before Mike van der Hoorn hit the crossbar for Utrecht with a header.

In the 78th minute, Pavlidis scored his third of the evening from a De Wit cross to put AZ Alkmaar in front but once again it was short-lived. Utrecht made it 5-5 as Sander van de Streek nodded in.

Both sides had chances to win it in the end but an incredibly entertaining game ended 5-5 and that means AZ remains second while Utrecht are 7th.

😑 𝗙Full-𝗧𝗴𝗴 | AZ – FC Utrecht ⚽️ 12. Douvikas 0-1

⚽️ 16. Douvikas 0-2

⚽️ 20. Dekker 1-2

⚽️ 31. Pavlidis 2-2

⚽️ 34. Pavlidis 3-2

⚽️ 41. Viergever 3-3

⚽️ 65. Douvikas 3-4

⚽️ 70. M. de Wit 4-4

⚽️ 78. Pavlidis 5-4

⚽️ 81. Van der Streek 5-5#AZ #azutr | @UnibetNL pic.twitter.com/tjIl1KE0w6 — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) January 28, 2023

