Ayu Hails Writers, Pledges Support For Indigenous Literature

1 The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayuhas commended the Nigerian authors, especially those from the northern part of the country, for their foresight in organizing the summit of indigenous writers across the 19 northern states.

2 Ayu stated this during the Northern Nigerian Indigenous Literatures and Languages, Arewa Writers’ Summit, Awards and Annual Congress in Katsina.

3 Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, Ayu commended the Writers for organizing the program to discuss how to use indigenous literature in Addressing the country’s current security challenges.

4 He described writing as an art and skill through which positive issues could be discussed and developed to offer ways out of any challenges affecting society.

5 “PDP as a party, has tremendous respect and recognition of literature and always adores talents for effective way of providing good governance, research and information dissemination for unity.

“The party is making all the efforts for its take-off Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) set up to offer research, Analytical discussions, data storage and knowledge sharing for good governance and political cohesion among Nigerians,” Ayu said.

7 As a one-time member of the academics, he also pledged support and cooperation to northern writers towards building a formidable indigenous literature in the country and the African sub-region.

8 According to him, PDP will continue to work together with relevant professional writers and groups in upholding the core values ​​of literature, to promote national cohesion, confidence, trust, peace and unity among Nigeria’s ethical nationalities.

9 Earlier, the National Chairman of the Nigeria Northern Writers, Dr Abu Sabasaid members would continue to support government policies and programs symbolically through literature.

10 Sabe said that literature through languages, Apart from promoting peace and Unity in society, also promoted culture, history, Geography and socio-economic well-being of the people.

11 The News Agency of Nigeria reports that more than 150 participants from 19 northern states and representatives from the neighboring Niger Republic attended the Conference.

12 High points of the occasion included paper presentations by different Scholars and way forward on how to improve more skills in literature writing and poetry.

NewsSourceCredit: NAN