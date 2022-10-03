AYS Travel Basketball Placement Days Set for October 15th and 16th

Acadia Youth Sports has set October 15th and 16th for Placement Days for the upcoming Travel Basketball Season.

Placement Day will take place at the Trenton Elementary School as follows

Saturday October 15

8:15 am – Grades 3/4 Girls

9:00 am – Grades 5/6 Girls

9:45 am – Grades 7/8 Girls

Sunday October 16

8:15 am – Grades 3/4 Boys

9:00 am – Grades 5/6 Boys

9:45 am – Grades 7/8 Boys

Practices will begin very soon after the 15th and are held at various locations around MDI and in Trenton. Communication and schedules will be sent out to participants ASAP once teams are selected. The first weekend of games begins on November 5, 2022 and games run until the end of January. Travel extends through to Glenburn and surrounding Bangor communities, but generally isn’t too far. Games are played on Saturday and/or Sunday depending on the venue.

Athletes are not turned away from AYS teams because of skill level and/or because of financial need. Please reach out to Nikki Chan and Tony McKim if your child would like to play but you need to access the Tammy Dow Scholarship Fund. Registration is $150 for Season I. Families are offered a $25 discount if they register multiple children. The site to register your child is here

Coaches are needed! If you have an interest in coaching at some level, please reach out to Nikki Chan and Tony McKim ASAP.