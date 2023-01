LIHU’E — Island School center-forward Chloe Ayonon broke the ice in the third minute of play on Monday during a Kaua’i Interscholastic Federation girls soccer match against Kaua’i High School at Vidinha Stadium.

The Red Raiders answered that goal with a trio of scores by Naia Boudreau in the 14th minute, and Brianna Ehia and Coral Turner in the 31st minute to force a 3-2 edge at the break. Island School’s second score came off Luna Schmidt’s foot in the 30th minute motivating the Raiders to answer on the Turner net.

Ayonon jumped in the Fray off the break and found the net in the 61st minute to force the 3-3 final stalemate that was played early due to no lights being available at Vidinha Stadium because of repair work.

Following the boys Junior Varsity series where Kapa’a travels to Hanapepe Stadium to meet Waimea on Thursday, Island School will be in action on Saturday when the Voyagers host the Menehune. The varsity girls match starts at 2 pm, followed by the varsity boys taking the field at 4 pm

Kaua’i High School will be hosting Kapa’a at Vidinha Stadium on Saturday with the JV girls starting at 10 am, followed by the varsity girls taking the field at 11:45 am The varsity boys close the day with a 1:45 pm match.

