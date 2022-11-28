AXSM stock jumps as candidate for Alzheimer’s agitation hits main goal (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) jumped ~20% pre-market Monday after the neurology-focused biopharma announced that its candidate for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation AXS-05 met the main goal in a Phase 3 trial.

The ACCORD trial was a US-based multi-center study designed to evaluate AXS-05 in 178 patients with AD agitation in the open-label period and 108 patients in the double-blind period.

According to Axsome (AXSM), AXS-05 met the primary Endpoint in ACCORD, indicating a statistically significant delay in the time to relapse of agitation symptoms as the hazard ratio for time to relapse stood at 0.275 (p=0.014), implying a 3.6 -fold lower risk of relapse compared to the placebo.

AXS-05 also met the key secondary endpoint for relapse prevention, as relapse rates during the double-blind treatment period reached 7.5% and 25.9% in the AXS-05 and placebo groups, respectively.

In terms of safety, rates of adverse events were 28.3% in the AXS-05 group and 22.2% in the placebo group in a double-blind period. Discontinuations due to adverse events were nil for AXS-05-treated patients compared to 1.9% for placebo over the same period.

AXS-05 group also represented one serious adverse event (faecaloma) which, according to the researcher, was unrelated to the study drug.

As part of its ongoing research for AXS-05 in AD agitation, the company expects to discuss the data with the FDA “with the goal of providing a much needed treatment to the millions of patients” affected by the condition, Chief Executive Herriot Tabuteau remarked .

Tabuteau added that ACCORD data “complement, and are consistent with, those from the previously completed positive ADVANCE-1 trial.”