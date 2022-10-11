‘Awesome’: Homegrown scorer joins goal-challenged London Knights

Article content George Diaco is coming home.

Article content The Knights are banking on the overage forward putting a charge into their sputtering offense after acquiring the Londoner and Jr. Knights grad from the Hamilton Bulldogs Tuesday for a second-round pick (originally Windsor’s in 2024) and a 2023 third-rounder.

Article content The 2022 OHL Champion is expected to make his debut against Mississauga Friday, 7 pm at Budweiser Gardens. His second game will be back in Hamilton Sunday. “It’s awesome,” the 20-year-old said. “It’s a surreal experience. I’ve been watching the Knights my whole life. I had that logo on my chest for a while, so it will be great to have it back on again. Playing at the Bud is a tremendous experience with all those fans and I can’t wait.” To offset the move, overage defenseman Gerard Keane was shipped with a 12th-round pick to the Niagara IceDogs for 18-year-old defenseman Alec Leonard, Mississauga’s second-round pick in 2026 and North Bay’s third-round selection in 2023.

Article content The 20-year-old Keane missed London’s first three games with an injury, but scored 10 goals and 38 points with a plus-14 rating in 64 games in 2021-22. The trade doesn’t solve the Knights’ overage situation. They still have four on the roster – Diaco, Sean McGurn, Bryce Montgomery, and goalie Brett Brochu – and can only play three of them each game. But Diaco is exactly the kind of player London needs right now to stop their troubling 0-3 start. He already has two goals and four points in two games with the Bulldogs this season. They produced 27 goals and 70 points with a plus-35 rating last year on the way to the league title. He also played in the Memorial Cup final, which Hamilton lost to the host Saint John Sea Dogs this past summer.

Article content “I’ll bring leadership and experience,” the 5-foot-7, 170-pounder said. “We took it all the way to the furthest point. I’ll help the young guys and give them some tips and tell them about my experiences. “I want to earn my spot and stick to my game. That’s to try to produce points and be a leader on the Knights. It’ll be good.” After a strong minor hockey career with the Jr. Knights, Diaco helped the London Nationals to the 2019 Sutherland Cup final. He scored 11 goals and 29 points in 27 playoff games in his 16-year-old season before the Nats fell to the Waterloo Siskins in overtime of Game 7 at Western Fair. The sixth-round OHL pick used that momentum to crack the Bulldogs’ Squad in 2019-20 and quickly showed off his skill before the pandemic. Last January, he scored a lacrosse-style goal against Kingston that ended Conn Smythe Winner Cale Makar’s eight-day run as Champion in TSN’s 1v1 online fan voting poll that selects the best play of the previous 24 hours. Leonard, the 27th overall pick in the 2020 OHL draft, has one assist in six games so far this season. The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder from Toronto had five goals and 16 points with a minus-40 rating as a rookie in 64 games with the last-place IceDogs last year. The critical draft picks London spent in acquiring Diaco were largely recouped in the Keane-Leonard deal. [email protected] Check out our sports section for the latest news and analysis. Care for a wager? Head to our sports betting section for news and odds.