Awaiting $40 Million Decision of Former NBA Champion Leaves Fans Going Head Over Heels: “He Doesn’t Know if He Wants to Stay??”

Khris Middleton has been an integral part of the Milwaukee Bucks since his arrival in 2013. The 31-year-old has been with the Bucks for eight years and won his first NBA Championship in 2021 alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Khris has consistently averaged over 20+ points in the last three seasons. However, a recent comment from the Bucks’ power forward has the fans losing their minds.

Middleton has a 40.4 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Bucks fans felt that choosing to stay with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the future should be an easier choice for Khris. However, he has shocked the fans with his recent comments regarding uncertainty about his player option. Khris pointed out that deep down, he would love to stay with the Bucks.

Khris Middleton is uncertain about his NBA player option

Middleton was unsure if the team felt the same way about him. The 2021 NBA champion said, “But also, you know it’s business. Things change, things happen. You just never know. For sure I would love to stay.” Khris is trying to be careful about his decisions and would like some more time to think about them.

Unfortunately, Middleton’s recent comments have sent fans into a tough space as they wonder what’s going on in his mind. One fan wrote, “Bro has Giannis as his teammate and doesn’t know if he wants to stay?!?!”

Fans wonder about Middleton’s future

The Milwaukee Bucks fans were quick to seize the opportunity to express what they felt about Khris Middleton’s player option. Some fans didn’t seem too happy about the Bucks power forward’s comments.

Many fans advocated on Twitter that Middleton was trying to get more money. While others believed that the Bucks could not just let the experienced campaigner walk away. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

Middleton has been with the Milwaukee Bucks throughout his NBA career, except for his rookie season. He has made it clear that he would love to stay in Milwaukee in the upcoming future.

However, it seems the Bucks front office might have offered a slightly bigger deal to make Khris Middleton stay. With a little boost in his player option, Khris could possibly continue to support Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Milwaukee Bucks for a long time to come.