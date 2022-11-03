Avs in Finland, Denver Arts Week, more to do this weekend in Denver

Support our NHL-champion Avs… overseas?

Friday-Saturday. The Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are one of four teams playing in Tampere, Finland, this week for the annual NHL Global Serieswhich “rewards the legions of loyal and passionate fans in Europe,” according to the National Hockey League.

Local fans can immerse themselves in the action, too, however with the IMAX Live Experience, which will show the Friday, Nov. 4-Saturday, Nov. 5, games between the Avs and the Columbus Blue Jackets live as they happen at the AMC Westminster Promenade 24, at 10655 Westminster Blvd. Both games begin at noon and tickets, $20, can be purchased online at imax.com/nhl. —Jonathan Shikes

Their Bodies, their Voices

Friday-Sunday. To join the rallying cry sweeping across the nation, as producers called it, Denver Women’s Chorus will perform “My Body, My Voice” Friday, Nov. 4-Sunday, Nov. 6. The concert is a post-Roe v. Wade response that raises Voices “in anger, protest, and solidarity.”

.

