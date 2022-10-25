Avon Lake vs. Brunswick girls soccer, Oct. 24, 2022 – Morning Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Photos from Avon Lake vs. Brunswick girls soccer, Oct. 24, 2022, by Randy Meyers. Laura Caryl of Avon Lake and Brooke Allen of Brunswick compete for the ball near midfield during the first half of the district semifinal on Oct 24 (Randy Meyers – For The Morning Journal) Ella Grode of Avon Lake moves the ball in between Peighton Railey and Lauren Mullally of Brunswick during the first half of the district semifinal on Oct 24 (Randy Meyers – For The Morning Journal) Megan McAvoy of Brunswick kicks past Avon Lake’s Ella Grode during the first half of the district semifinal on Oct 24. (Randy Meyers – For The Morning Journal) Avon Lake’s Camryn Koski heads the ball next to Brunswick’s Brooke Allen during the first half of the district semifinal on Oct 24 (Randy Meyers – For The Morning Journal) Avon Lake’s Camryn Koski throws in against Brunswick during the first half of the district semifinal on Oct 24 (Randy Meyers – For The Morning Journal) Avon Lake’s Laura Caryl and Flona Buczak compete for the ball during the first half of the district semifinal on Monday Oct 24. (Randy Meyers — For The Morning Journal) Ella Grode of Avon Lake moves the ball against Lauren Mullally of Brunswick during the first half of the district semifinal on Oct 24 (Randy Meyers – For The Morning Journal) Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram