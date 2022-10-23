Avila’s Late Goal Forces Draw With St. Mary’s

Next Game: Oklahoma Christian 10/25/2022 | 7 P.M October 25 (Tue) / 7 PM Oklahoma Christian

CANYON, Texas – A late second-half goal by Emily Avila forced a draw for the West Texas A&M Women’s soccer team at home against St. Mary’s. The Lady Buffs move their record to 12-1-3 overall and 6-1-3 in the Lone Star Conference.

From the opening kickoff, WT marched down the field to put pressure on the St. Mary’s defense early in the game. As the Lady Buffs moved down the field, Emily Avila placed a shot on goal into the arms of Rattlers’ goalkeeper Rebecca Difronzo. 30 seconds later, Difronzo made another save to keep WT off the board. After 45 minutes of play, the Lady Buffs held a 7-3 advantage in shots and a 4-1 lead in shots on goal, but the game remained scoreless.

The second half opened saw little action until the 57th minute when St. Mary’s struck first. After a takeaway near midfield, the Rattlers pushed the ball down the sideline. As Barabara Smith neared the touchline, she sent a cross in front of the goal where Juni Ejere tapped it past Reagan Heelan . The goal stunned the Lady Buffs, but it didn’t stop them from moving up the field. WT placed another shot on goal just 5 minutes after the St. Mary’s goal but could only watch Difronzo come up with another save. The Lady Buffs went without another shot until the 83rd minute. After Kyndahl Britton found Avila in the middle of the field, Avila turned and fired a shot into the top corner of the goal to tie the game. WT had a final look at the goal with two minutes left but watched the ball go over the crossbar.

The Lady Buff defense allowed just five shots in total with two on goal while taking 13 of their own, six on goal.

WT hosts Oklahoma Christian for Senior Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at The Pitch. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm