Avila Scores as Men’s Soccer Draws Fordham

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s soccer team (5-1-3, 2-0-0) tied nonconference foe Fordham (3-1-5, 1-0-1), 1-1, on Monday night at Yurcak Field. Pablo Avila scored the lone goal for the Scarlet Knights in the match.

The contest started off slowly, with both teams trading opportunities early. The first 45 ended scoreless, although Rutgers held the advantage in shots (on goal), 7(2)-2(0).

Moments out of Halftime in the 49th minute, Avila finished off a feed from Jackson Temple right in front of the opposition’s goal to give the Scarlet Knights the 1-nil edge.

The lead didn’t last for long though as the Rams tied it up in the 55th minute, 1-1. RU continued to fight, generating scoring chances throughout the rest of the second half but to no avail, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Goals

49′ (UK) Pablo Avila (2) – Jackson Temple

55′ (FORD) Daniel Espeleta – unassisted

Game Notes

The 1-1 decision marks the third draw for Rutgers this season as the team also tied Princeton (1-1) and Yale (2-2) earlier this month.

The Scarlet Knights have now remained unbeaten through the last seven games and have not dropped a decision in the month of September. The streak dates back to Sept. 2 with a 1-1 draw against Princeton.

With five goals and five assists, Temple is now tied with teammate MD Myers at the top of the stats with 15 points. His five assists leads the Squad while his five goals rank second behind Myers.

at the top of the stats with 15 points. His five assists leads the Squad while his five goals rank second behind Myers. Temple has registered points in seven of nine outings this Slate with four multi-point games.

The Scarlet Knights led the Rams in shots (on goal) 14(7)-4(1) on Monday night. RU has out shot their opponent in eight of nine contests this season and has registered 15+ attempts in four games.

TRU has seen 10 unique goal scorers through eight games. Myers (6), Temple (5), Bouregy (3) and Avila (2) all have multiple goals.

16 Scarlet Knights saw the pitch on Friday night. Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe and the back four of Thomas DeVizio , Chris Tiao , Cole Sotack and Joey Zalinsky played the entire 90 minutes.

Looking Ahead

Rutgers will hit the road once against to take on No. 13 Ohio State on Friday, Sept. 30 for a 7 pm start.

Follow Along

