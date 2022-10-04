Avery, USC Women’s Golf Race To Day One Lead At Windy City Classic

Women’s Golf | October 03, 2022

Amari Avery broke 70 twice and raced to the top of the Leaderboard as did the USC Women’s golf team, which leads the Windy City Collegiate Classic by nine strokes after a darkness-shortened first day at the Exmoor CC in Highlands Park on Monday (Oct. 3) .

The Trojans, early starters today, combined for a 4-over 580 (290-290), currently at least 13 strokes better among teams that finished nine ahead of South Carolina, which still has to complete the second round.

USC has won the event twice, in the fall of 2014 and 2018. Annie Park (2014) and Gabriela Ruffels (2018) were medalists in both team wins.

“That was a super impressive day on an incredibly difficult golf course,” USC Coach Justin Silverstein said. “This group stayed very disciplined and executed really well to be able to post a score that good on a 36-hole day. We are pleased that we’ve put ourselves in contention and look forward to getting back out there Tomorrow and competing for our first win.”

Avery, a three-time winner as a spring-semester freshman earlier this year, has her eyes on a fourth collegiate title thanks to her 11th and 12th career rounds in the 60s, which ties her for ninth on USC’s career chart. The school record is 22.

She opened with a 5-under 67 that featured six birdies and followed with an almost-as-good 69 that saw an eagle on 1.

Fellow sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou is tied for seventh at 3-over 147 (72-75), her first round marking her third par effort in four outings this year. She led USC in the season-opener with a tie for 17th.

Junior Christine Wang got her first start of the season and turned in a solid first day, tied for 25th last 6-over 150 (72-78). Her first round equaled her USC career best.

Junior Brianna Navarrosa (77-74) and freshman Catherine Park (74-77) are tied for 32nd at 7-over 151.

The final round is expected to start at approximately 8:30 am CT.