Avena Ascends as Good Player and Leader for Easties Volleyball

East Haven volleyball team setter and junior Ava Avena has been named a team captain for her senior season in 2023 after tallying 23 kills and 96 assists during 61 sets this past fall. Photo courtesy of Ava Avena

For Ava Avena, volleyball was the furthest thing on her radar during her athletic beginnings. But now, she has gone from equestrian to setting as a very key component to the future development of the East Haven volleyball team.

The junior Yellowjackets setter grew up, as she puts it, “being hardcore into equestrian” with horseback riding. Yet one day after watching a television show that involved volleyball, she was captivated by the court and engrossed in the sport. This past fall for

In East Haven, Ava amassed 23 kills and 96 assists in 61 sets played, and has already been named a 2023 team captain for her efforts.

“When I got to high school, I didn’t have time for horseback riding every day, and I knew I wanted to join a team sport to meet people. I watched the show with volleyball, and it completely consumed me, and I ate, slept, and breathed the sport,” says Ava. “[Head Coach Craig Brown] has kept me motivated, and I have seen my hard work pay off. My passion and hard work have helped me succeed, too. I do a lot of offseason training and watch volleyball. I also never get mad with any criticism; I see it as helping me. That mentality has helped me grow rapidly with the sport.”

As a setter, Ava loves being the focal and critical point of contact that is centered around all the court action. She adds that building that sound rapport with the hitters up front is both rewarding and a key to succeed.

“I love the control I have as a setter; I get to control who hits, see the other teams’ best points, and set up teammates to make a hit,” Ava says. “I enjoy the pressure, and I like having others have high expectations of me. Being a setter is like being a quarterback on the court, because you make up hand signals and call plays. There is also a different connection between a setter and hitter where you need to know how the hitter wants the ball hit to them.”

As Ava has bolstered her ability to go the distance during decisive duels, she also attributes volleyball to helping her break out of a social shell and blossom as a court communicator.

“Physically, I have gotten so much stronger while playing; volleyball has helped me with my endurance and stamina,” says Ava. “I am also more outgoing when speaking with people I don’t know through the sport. Volleyball helped me get mentally stronger. I learned you have to communicate, or else you will fail.”

While incredibly humbled and honored to be bestowed with the Captain designation for fall of 2023, Ava says it is simply a sign of how time flies when you are having so much fun.

“It’s weird how fast time has moved here. I still remember the Seniors from my freshman year,” Ava says. “It is eerie how fast my final year is coming up. I am excited to lead the girls, be a role model, and help set the team up for the future.”

Due to Ava’s diligence to the sport, along with her rapport with underclassmen in motivating them to unlock their full potential, it was a virtual no-brainer to name her captain, per Brown.

“Ava will be a four-year player next fall. She works hard in the offseason to develop her skills, get her reps in at the gym, and really just works hard to better herself and our program,” says Brown. “She’s made good connections with the younger girls on the team, helping them to connect with the team, and be more ready to contribute. I look forward to seeing what she will offer to this team as a Captain this offseason and fall 2023 season.”

East Haven won only four contests this past campaign, but Ava is eager to face the challenges of helping the Yellowjackets ascend beyond that mark with a group of girls that have the potential to help the club return to the postseason party.

“We have a really promising group,” says Ava. “For myself, I wouldn’t mind making the All-State or All-SCC teams next year. I feel I have worked hard for it, and I really want to earn it. I also want to get my jump-float set down. As a team, I want to see the girls get better.”