AVCA Bringing ‘Godmothers Of Volleyball’ To Omaha In Honor Of 50th Anniversary Of Title IX

LEXINGTON, KY (December 9, 2022) — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is bringing a group of volleyball Pioneers to its 2022 Convention in Omaha, Nebraska, from December 14 to 17.

In Honor of this being the 50th anniversary of the year Title IX was passed into law, the AVCA is recognizing what it is calling the “Godmothers of Volleyball,” and 15 of them will attend the convention. The group includes women who have done the heavy lifting across the decades to pave the way regarding Women’s sports and the struggle for access to Collegiate playing opportunities.

The accomplishments of this group are many, and they are significant. These women have impacted the sport in a number of ways including coaching at various levels, serving as volleyball officials, being athletics department executives, and serving on national rules and awards committees.

Former Morgan State Head Volleyball Coach and current Assistant Director for Intramurals and Wellness, Ramona Riley-Bozier will be one of the 15 who will be honored by the AVCA.

Riley-Bozier, spent 34 years at the helm of the Lady Bear volleyball program, ended her coaching career at Morgan State as the all-time winningest Coach with 481 victories. During her time at her alma mater, Riley-Bozier guided MSU to nine Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) regular season titles, four MEAC championships, three NCAA Tournament Appearances and five MEAC Coach of the Year honors.

During the event, the Godmothers will take part in a number of convention activities including panel discussions, receptions, and banquets. They will also be recognized on-court as part of a special presentation during the semifinals of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The Godmothers who will be in Omaha are:

Marcia Alterman

Susan Brewer

Linda Dollar

Linda Herman

Debbie Hill

Pat Kendrick

Jodi Manore

Peggy Martin

Ruth Nelson

Joan Powell

Nona Richardson

Ramona Riley-Bozier

Sue Sinclair

Cookie Stevens

Sandy Vivas

