Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an 18-22-3 record overall. The Canucks have gone 18-7-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado is 22-17-3 overall and 12-9-0 in road games. The Avalanche have a +nine scoring differential, with 128 total goals scored and 119 given up.

The Matchup Friday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 30 goals and 18 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Rantanen has scored 29 goals with 24 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: day to day (undisclosed), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Denis Malgin: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.