Avalanche Notebook: Valeri Nichushkin’s Goal Was Orr (Or Makar)-Esque
I’ve watched Valeri Nichushkin’s goal from last night a few times again this morning, and it seems to get better each time.
What a goal by Val Nichushkin pic.twitter.com/GFjfn7Gjxb
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 23, 2022
Nichushkin made Brayden McNabb look like a cement pylon with that final move before bearing in on goal. What a year Nuke is having so far, and what an amazing story he’s become overall. Here’s a guy who was bought out by Dallas, then picked up off the scrap heap by the Avalanche. Today, he’s in Year 1 of an eight-year contract with the Avalanche.
Amazing.
Here are a few other Nuggets about Valeri Nichushkin right now:
OTHER AVALANCHE NOTES
- The boys had today off, and they won’t practice Monday either. The only team activity Monday is the flight to New York.
- The Avalanche’s 20 points from defensemen are tied for most in the league with Pittsburgh.
- The Avalanche season-ticket waiting list keeps growing.
- We should get word later today whether the Avalanche will recall anyone new from the Eagles for the upcoming trip.
- Avalanche players will be doing some serious packing for this trip. Don’t forget, the trip for the two games in Finland happens right after the New York trip.