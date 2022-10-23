Avalanche Notebook: Valeri Nichushkin’s Goal Was Orr (Or Makar)-Esque

I’ve watched Valeri Nichushkin’s goal from last night a few times again this morning, and it seems to get better each time.

What a goal by Val Nichushkin pic.twitter.com/GFjfn7Gjxb — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 23, 2022

Nichushkin made Brayden McNabb look like a cement pylon with that final move before bearing in on goal. What a year Nuke is having so far, and what an amazing story he’s become overall. Here’s a guy who was bought out by Dallas, then picked up off the scrap heap by the Avalanche. Today, he’s in Year 1 of an eight-year contract with the Avalanche.

Amazing.

Here are a few other Nuggets about Valeri Nichushkin right now:

OTHER AVALANCHE NOTES