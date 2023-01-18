Avalanche kid broadcaster on money with Lehkonen’s goal call

The future of the Colorado Avalanche broadcast booth is bright.

During the team’s “Next Generation Night,” a designated game where kids take over nearly every game-day job, young announcer Corban Kelley lit up the broadcast with a big-time goal call.

When Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen scored about halfway through the third period on Saturday, Kelley Wasted no time yelling out “Gooooooaalllll!” like an old pro.

In the Booth with Veteran Avalanche Broadcasters Marc Moser and Mark Rycroft, Kelley took over the air. Moser, the team’s play-by-play announcer, couldn’t help himself.

“Say it again, Corban!” Moser shouted.

Rycroft had to ask for another call after breaking down the scoring play. Kelley obliged.

The highlight was just a small part of Next Generation Night, an annual event hosted at Ball Arena. Kids were in every role from digital media coordinator, held down by Isabel Dougal, to Bernie the mascot’s mini-me, Malaya Fader as “Lil Bern.”

Bailey Rauch was the kid in-arena reporter, Miles Mestas handled kid PA duties, Maisie McIntosh was the kid house DJ, Teagen Keil joined the ice patrol, Anya Beck was the kid in-arena host and Bryce and Gavin King were the kid coaches .

Tweet from @Avalanche: LET���S GET READY TO RUMBLE! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/NB9ilfWs7x

With another Next Generation Night in the books, it will be just about another year before another home game is run with this amount of cuteness.