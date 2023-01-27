Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 3 pm EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -230, Blues +185

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss.

Colorado is 26-17-3 overall with an 8-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have gone 21-7-2 in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis is 23-22-3 overall with a 6-7-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a -22 scoring differential, with 149 total goals scored and 171 given up.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 13 goals and 30 assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has 15 goals and 23 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Pavel Buchnevich: out (ankle), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .