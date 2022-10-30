Avalanche Collapse in third period, Blow three-goal lead in 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders

It wasn’t pretty. And with five days off before the next game, the Avalanche have no choice but to stew on this epic collapse.

Colorado blew a three-goal lead, falling 5-4 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday. The Avs scored the first three goals of the game but surrendered five straight — four in the third period — to lose in regulation on consecutive nights.

Their next two games will be played in Finland against the Columbus Blue Jackets. But the back-to-back doesn’t start until Friday.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals, Mikko Rantanen also pitched in with a tally, and Alex Newhook finally scored his first of the season after the Islanders gained a late two-goal lead.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev suffered his first regulation loss of the season but was hung out to dry most of the night. Colorado was outshot 44-37 and gave up 21 shots in the third period.

The Avalanche fell to 4-4-1 and seemed to be out of sorts up and down the lineup.

Newhook, who was given the opportunity to take over the second-line center role, has yet to be a factor. Defending Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy Winner Cale Makar still hasn’t scored a goal and Artturi Lehkonen, who stormed out of the gate, has just two assists in his last seven games.

The obvious issue is injuries. Forward Valeri Nichushkin has missed the last two games after scoring seven goals and 12 points in the first seven games. Captain Gabriel Landeskog has yet to dress and won’t return until January at the earliest. And depth forward Darren Helm also hasn’t played since June.

With only two games over the next 11 nights, the Avs will have ample time to right the ship. And it starts with the long break before Finland.

__

Aarif Deen is our Colorado Avalanche beat reporter. He covers Avs games live from Ball Arena and attends practices, media availabilities and other events pertaining to the Avs on the daily beat. He is also a co-host of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast. Deen joined Mile High Sports upon completing his bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Master’s in business administration from the University of Michigan – Dearborn. Before Mile High Sports, Deen worked as the Assistant sports information director for the Michigan Wolverines Athletics Department.

Follow him on Twitter @runwriteAarif

Listen to “Alexandar Georgiev Steals the Show at MSG” on Spreaker.