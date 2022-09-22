Ava Wilcox making presence felt for Lansing Catholic

Ava Wilcox made plenty of plays as an outside hitter during her first two seasons playing varsity volleyball for Lansing Catholic.

But the junior has wanted to be known for much more than that.

Wilcox is making sure that’s the case this fall and has had a big presence on and off the court for the Cougars, who are off to a 14-0-2 start.

“I really wanted to be the vocal leader,” said Wilcox, who was voted the latest LSJ high school athlete of the week winner. “I really wanted to make sure that we all were together and that we felt comfortable being around each other. For me, I really, really struggle sometimes with not saying enough. I wanted to make sure that his year, I wanted to say more I wanted to just constantly talk, constantly cheer.

“That was one big goal − I wanted to have fun and cheer and talk and just really bond instead of being the quiet freshman on the court that made varsity that just hits when she gets set. I wanted to be an impact (player) on this team and I wanted to be a vocal and physical leader.”

Lansing Catholic's Ava Wilcox hits the ball during the volleyball match against Ionia on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Lansing Catholic High School. The Cougars won the match 3 sets to 1.

Both those aspects have been noticed by Lansing Catholic Coach Kevin McMillan this season. Wilcox has delivered with her play and leads the Cougars with 111 kills and ranks second with 116 digs and 21 aces. She ranks among the leaders in Greater Lansing in both.

Wilcox showed her versatile skills while helping Lansing Catholic win the Milan Tournament last weekend. She had a team-high 42 digs, 41 kills and 12 aces during the tourney.

