Ava Smith’s double-double lifts Lake Region to win over York

Jan. 4—Ava Smith had a double-double as the Lake Region girls’ basketball team went wire-to-wire to beat York, 68-47, on Tuesday in Naples.

Smith had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 4-1. Melissa Mayo added 19 points.

Nya Avery had 11 points for York, which falls to 1-4.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 71, SACOPEE VALLEY 45: Elise MacNair reached 1,000 career points with a basket in the second quarter, part of a 32-point game to lead Old Orchard Beach (5-1) over Sacopee Valley (2-5) in South Hiram.

MacNair scored 28 points in the first half as the Seagulls rolled to a 40-13 lead. Tessa Ferguson added 10 points for Old Orchard. Brooke Landry had 19 points and Bridget Landry added 13 for the Hawks.

OCEANSIDE 70, CAMDEN HILLS 27: Bailey Breen scored a career-high 32 and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Mariners (5-0) to a win over the Windjammers (2-4) in Rockland.

Audrey Mackie had 16 points with Aubri Hoose adding 14 for Oceanside.

SANFORD 51, SOUTH PORTLAND 37: Julissa McBarron led the Spartans (5-2) with 26 points, Riley Hebler added 13 and Sadie Sevigny had 12 as they topped the Red Riots (2-5) in Sanford.

Ava Bryant and Emma Travis each scored 12 points to lead South Portland.

WESTBROOK 61, BIDDEFORD 27: Taylar Hodge scored eight points in the first quarter as the Blue Blazes (5-3) jumped out to a 20-3 lead and beat the Tigers (0-6) in Westbrook.

Leah Cromarty scored 15 points for Westbrook and Hodge finished with 13. Kylie Young added seven points and seven assists.

Hannah Smith had 17 points for Biddeford.

GORHAM 72, NOBLE 17: Julia Reed scored 14 of her 20 points in the second and third quarters to help the Rams (4-2) pull away from the Knights (0-6) in Gorham.

Ellie Gay added 13 points for Gorham, which led just 13-9 after the first quarter, then opened a 30-15 halftime lead before outscoring the Knights 42-2 in the second half.

Olivia Morrill led Noble with six points.

CHEVERUS 67, SCARBOROUGH 40: Maddie Fitzpatrick had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Emma Lizotte had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Stags (7-1) raced past the Red Storm (2-4) in Portland.

Caroline Hartley led Scarborough with 12 points. Julia Black made three 3-pointers and had 11.

CAPE ELIZABETH 36, POLAND 22: Olivia Manning scored 12 points as the Capers (2-3) beat the Knights (0-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Grace Callahan and Meghan Conley each had eight points for Cape.

Althea Thornton led Poland with nine.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 77, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 26: Charlotte Harper-Cunningham scored 16 points and Sarah English added 15 as the Panthers (6-0) defeated the Guardians (2-4) at Yarmouth.

Athena Gee finished with 12 points for NYA, which led 31-2 after the first quarter and 57-5 at halftime.

Breckyn Winship led Seacoast with 18 points.

BRUNSWICK 43, LEAVITT 22: Kelsie Carlton totaled 11 points, seven steals and three assists to help the Dragons (6-0) down Leavitt (4-3) in Brunswick.

Dakota Shipley scored 12 points for Brunswick, which limited Leavitt to four free throws in the first half while opening a 27-4 lead.

FALMOUTH 49, MT. ARARAT 37: Anna Turgeon scored 26 points as the Navigators (4-2) sent the Eagles (5-1) to their first loss in Topsham.

Falmouth outscored Mt. Ararat 17-4 in the first quarter.

Cali Pomerleau led the Eagles with eight points.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 45, MORSE 30: Mariam DeLisle scored 13 points to help carry Lincoln Academy (2-4) past the Shipbuilders (1-5) in Newcastle.

Haley Kirkpatrick led the Shipbuilders with 21 points.