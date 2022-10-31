Ava Heiden will be Iowa’s first women’s basketball player from Oregon

The 6-foot-4 post will join the Hawkeyes in 2024

Iowa Women’s basketball Coach Lisa Bluder and Assistant Jan Jensen watch the 2022 NCAA tournament selection show March 13. Jensen, according to Iowa commit Ava Heiden, is “a wizard” in coaching posts. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Ava Heiden is well aware of Jan Jensen’s reputation as a post coach.

“She’s a wizard,” Heiden said Sunday, a week after she committed to play women’s basketball at the University of Iowa.

“One thing I love about Iowa is the way they utilize their posts. They use them to their best capacity.”

A 6-foot-4 junior at Sherwood (Ore.) High School, Heiden selected the Hawkeyes over Nebraska, Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Oregon State and Utah, among others.

“They reached out early last summer and we set up a time to talk,” Heiden said. “Coach Jensen, I just love her. After we talked, I just became so excited.

“Iowa just stood out. They just fit. It’s hard to describe, but they just fit.”

They are ranked No. 42 by ESPN in the Class of 2024. She becomes Iowa’s second 2024 commit, joining Solon guard Callie Levin.

She will become the first Oregonian to play for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has had good fortunes with posts, particularly lately (see, Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano). Heiden is primarily an in-the-paint player, but “I’m working on expanding my game,” she said. “I think I’m more on the athletic side.”

Sherwood Coach Lauren Howard told the Sherwood (Ore.) Gazette in April: “The best part of Ava’s game is her ability to read and see the floor. She has such a high IQ that her decision-making is quick and benefits not only her, but her teammates.”

Heiden is interested in engineering, either environmental or biomedical, or possibly Aerospace as a major.

The Hawkeyes will participate in the Phil Knight Classic during Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, and Heiden said, “We already have our tickets. I’m so excited.”

