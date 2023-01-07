Autumn Agnew, Jack Duckett lead Central Valley basketball to Sweep

Jan. 7—From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane league across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 53, Ridgeline 31: Autumn Agnew scored 18 points and the visiting Bears (7-3, 1-0 GSL) beat the Falcons (7-3, 0-1). Madilyn Crowley led Ridgeline with seven points.

Lewis and Clark 46, North Central 36: Brooklyn Jenson scored 13 points and the Tigers (4-7, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (6-4, 0-1). Hannah Hamilton scored 10 points for North Central.

Ferris 48, Cheney 38: Emmelia Wevers hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points and the Saxons (6-5, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-7, 0-1). Shauna Elliot led Cheney with 15 points.

Boys basketball

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 59, Cheney 49: Patrick Murphy scored 16 points and the Saxons (8-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-6, 0-1). Gentz ​​Hilburn led the Blackhawks with 22 points.

Central Valley 58, Ridgeline 40: Jack Duckett hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and the Bears (1-10, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (6-4, 0-1).

Easton Amend led Ridgeline with 13 points.

Lewis and Clark 48, North Central 32: Sam Toure scored 17 points and the Tigers (5-6, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-7, 0-1). Juju Ervin scored eight points for North Central.

St. Thomas (Texas) 68, Gonzaga Prep 60: Ty Beston scored 13 points and the visiting Eagles (14-1) beat the Bullpups (10-2) in a nonleague game. Henry Sandberg led Gonzaga Prep with 15 points.