Authors Tatianna Danielle and Alphonso Luciano’s New Book ‘Epiphany: Poetry Taking the Heart From Pain to Healing’ is a Poignant and Passionate Collection of Poems

Recent release ‘Epiphany: Poetry Taking the Heart from Pain to Healing’ from Newman Springs Publishing authors Tatianna Danielle and Alphonso Luciano is a collection of Poems where the authors share their experiences of life and how they came to realize that they did not have to go through it alone. This book is meant to inspire others who have gone through similar experiences.

Tatianna Danielle and Alphonso Luciano, born and raised in Ohio and started writing at six years old, have completed their new book “Epiphany: Poetry Taking the Heart from Pain to Healing”: a gripping and potent compilation of combined Poetry that speaks to the heart of the human condition. Both authors explore a variety of topics, each bringing their own perspective.

Tatianna asks, “Why does double-mindedness // keep wanting to creep up in my head? // Why do I keep tossing and turning in this bed? // Why are these images causing me to be scared? // Why do these emotions cause these tears? // Rolling down like rain // Waiting for these emotions to end // Looking to see Sunshine in my day.” Alphonso writes, “I just wanted to yell and fight but was crippled instead // spoke the harshness of words that came to my head // I hated you, I hated myself even more // couldn’t believe you, I believed in you // I tried to give you the best of me // I just wanted you to love me.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tatianna Danielle and Alphonso Luciano’s Collaborative Poetry takes Readers on a journey; the Poetry tells their story. It goes through the ups and downs of life. It’s raw, real, and full of emotion. The Poetry comes from a place where pain is felt but it evolves into healing. It speaks to the heart, mind, and soul of those who are struggling to find their way. Both authors have experienced many life challenges, but they never lose sight that there is always a brighter day.

