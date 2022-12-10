Author: The arts led me back to the Catholic faith

Auth said his journey back into the faith slowly began to take shape through his marriage to his wife, who was a devout Catholic. However, that early journey arguably took its biggest leap forward when he had a near-death experience.

“[A priest] came up to give me last rites and my first confession in 25 years,” Auth explained. “When we got done with that, he said, ‘Steve, you know, you’re a guy with a lot of talents and your big problem right now is that you’ve been using them for yourself and not for God’ … and I resolved [that] if I survived, I was going to turn my talents and use them for God.”

This promise led Auth to his Missionary work on the Streets of New York and this second mission of taking people through the Metropolitan Museum of Art — falling in line with his background in art history.

It was in the midst of this second mission that Auth became inspired to present a more God-centric view of art for viewers, as opposed to one purely based on a Classical art historian’s point of view that “sanitizes” the paintings when taken in isolation .

“[It’s] a good place to start, but you need to have God in the conversation,” Auth explained. “And we decided to take a look at art from the perspective of God being there — the image of beauty that he places in our soul, the image of himself — and we just redid the entire tour and it became a pilgrimage.”

Additionally, while some may be surprised to know that Auth chose art that isn’t necessarily religious, he ultimately views this as a way for people to appreciate how Humanity is always searching for God, even when we don’t realize it. This view, in Auth’s experience, is something that gradually comes to light for participants of the pilgrimage.