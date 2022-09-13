Author Ruskin Bond Unveiled the logo

Knock: Come December, and India will witness the first literature festival exclusively for child authors. The three days long Muskaan Literature Festival by Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Education for All Trust will take place in the national capital.

The first-of-its-kind literary festival will feature around 25 child authors, aged 8-14 years, from different parts of India.

Ruskin Bond, the renowned children’s author, unveiled the logo of Muskaan Lit Fest for Child Authors earlier this month.

The Veteran author said, “I applaud this noble and first-of-its-kind initiative for children. Literature Festivals are held annually, but this unique festival will showcase children and their writings, and we will get a chance to listen and engage with the young minds.”

The fest will acknowledge and applaud the literary creations of young storytellers through a host of engaging sessions, interactive activities, workshops, story booths, crafts, games among others.

An excited author, 10-year-old Devyani Bharadwaj from Indore reacted, “I am happy that I will get a chance to discuss two books written and illustrated by me and my twin sister Shivaranjani at the Muskaan Literature Festival. The first book ‘Sun Salutations’ was published when I was eight years old.”

The book on yoga for children got a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was applauded by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and several others.

Muskaan has earlier showcased several children’s authors – Sudha Murty, Roopa Pai, Khyrunnisa A, and Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan to name a few – to popularize literature among children.

The festival is supported by Shree Cement Limited and held in collaboration with IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts), with Sahitya Akademi as a knowledge partner.