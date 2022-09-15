Author Jason Reynolds shares love for stories with Southeast of Saline

Author Jason Reynolds shares love for stories with Southeast of Saline

New York Times Bestselling Author Jason Reynolds made a stop at Southeast of Saline Tuesday for a conversation with students at the school.

Reynolds is the US national Ambassador for young People’s literature. The Library of Congress has appointed him to the role for a third consecutive year.

As national ambassador, Reynolds said he doesn’t just want to connect students with a love for reading but share how stories are the greatest gift of Humanity – that every story matters.

SES applied through the Library of Congress website to be a potential stop on his tour of schools this year. Librarian Shauna Henry said she was surprised and honored when they were picked.

“It’s just amazing that the kids are getting to hear from him,” Henry said. “He brings a totally new perspective than what some kids may have here. There is a lot to learn from his stories.”

