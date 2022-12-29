Author invites Readers to Encounter Jesus through great works of art

It depends on the day, my spiritual “mood,” and the events of my life. It’s a bit like the words of Jesus in the Gospel, at such and such a moment, in such and such a circumstance, such and such a word will touch me more than another. However, when I examine my conscience, I always contemplate the extraordinary Holy Face [of Jesus] (that you will find in the book) and let myself be stared at by it.

“The Holy Face,” attributed to Simon Vouet (1590–1649) or Claude Mellan (1598–1688), from a private collection. Courtesy of Pierre-Marie Dumont

How did you select the paintings included in this book?

The works in this book are a selection of the most beautiful covers of Magnificat magazine. Thus, I had the chance to contemplate each one for a month, in connection with the liturgical life of the Church, which makes us members of the Body of Christ and, as such, Actors in the history of salvation.

The painting “Christ in the Desert” (1898) by Brìton Rivière inspires a reflection on spiritual combat in Dumont’s book. Abrams Books

A few of the artists and writers featured were not known for their religious faith. What can we learn from them? In what ways might we learn more from them than from more devout artists?

We don’t learn more from “faithless” artists than from devout artists. But we can still learn something. We can receive from each one a light that only he has been able to discern and refract to us with his own genius. From the unbelievers, we can receive a radiance of Jesus that we, devotees, can tend to put under a bushel. Don’t we see in the Gospel that, at times, “prostitutes and public sinners” let themselves be Illuminated by Jesus more easily than the devout?

What are your thoughts on the movement in the US to bring back Sacred art of the sort that is featured in this book?

I called for this movement when I created Magnificat Magazine in 1992 and when I launched it in the US in 1998. I am certain that the million Readers who have Magnificat as the daily companion of their spiritual life are at the Forefront of this movement.

How do you look at art? Can you describe your state of mind when you go to a museum, for example?

For each of us, there is a time for everything and availability of spirit that varies every day that God makes, according to our moods. The most important thing, without which all the rest is only verbiage and sentimentalism, is to understand why such a work is objectively a great work of art, and not a very estimable decoration for a tie or a bathrobe. Having acquired this, I sometimes go to a museum to contemplate one work for a long time, as well as to pass quite quickly from one work to another to fill my eyes with beauty. Curiously, in these cases, our eyes see and retain much more than we are aware of having seen. But of course, it is never profitable to go through more than two or three rooms per visit: in art, too, gluttony is a bad habit.

(Story continues below)