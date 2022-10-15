Author hosts literature festival at Blackburn with Darwen libraries

An award-winning author helped to host a literature festival held over libraries week in the borough.

Hundreds of children in Blackburn and Darwen benefitted from the fourth children’s literature festival organized by the patron of Blackburn with Darwen Libraries and author Christina Gabbitas.

The festival began in Libraries week last Tuesday (October 4) in Darwen Library with Christina, Author Dan Worsley and rapping Poet Donavan Christopher.

Christina ran sessions with her No More Knives or County Lines story on Wednesday, October 5, supported by PCSO Gail Hyde from the Darwen policing team of Lancashire Police.

She also ran a live stream from Blackburn Library to all schools with her Save Us story and poem that addresses the problem of plastic pollution in partnership with Sally Booth, Environmental Officer at Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Christine Gabbitas with Rappaman at the Darwen Library

Wednesday evening saw Michael Bradley of the punk band The Undertones stage a reading about his life as an Undertone, supported by Rappaman, Dan Worsley and Christina Gabbitas in Darwen Library with a public audience.

Christina said: “This year has been absolutely amazing, we were so relieved and excited to be delivering the festival once again in person after being blighted by Covid.

“The children and families had a wonderful time and the communities’ days in both libraries were very well attended.

“This year we Hosted events from Darwen Library and Theater as a result of support received from Lloyds Trust, The Rotary and Darwen Town Council – the Darwen sessions have been a great success, many thanks to the funders!”

The Believe In Magic Storytelling trail was a great success with Marks & Spencers agreeing to have one of the characters from the story, Rowena the mannequin, emerge from their shop window.

A group of school pupils at one of the Darwen Library events Hosted by Christina Gabbitas

Manager of the libraries, Adele Karwatt, said: “Christina Gabbitas is the driving force behind the festival as well as being an award-winning children’s author, campaigner, Patron of Blackburn with Darwen Children’s and Young People’s libraries, and founder of the Children’s Literature Festival Charity.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Christina for her Endless support, she is a wonderful friend to our library service, her enthusiasm for sharing the Joy of reading knows no bounds – and through the festival she has made a real positive difference to all those who took part.”

Christina shared her thanks to the organizers, authors and everyone who was involved in organizing and hosting the event.