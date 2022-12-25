Author hopes to further Asian representation in children’s literature

A former educator, first-time author Melody Kiang says the book, titled ‘I am Different, I am Great’, is based on her personal childhood experiences.

The author of a new children’s book is hoping it will help increase Asian representation in Canada’s literary landscape and encourage children to embrace the things that make them different.

“I actually was born and raised in Toronto but I moved to Singapore for a few years because my parents were working there,” she explains.

“I picked up a Singaporean accent and I didn’t think anything of it, but when I came back to Toronto, I had a very thick accent and my teachers couldn’t really understand me, my friends couldn’t understand me.”

She says she felt out of place and insecure because she didn’t sound like everyone else and also began to feel isolated.

“A lot of my friends actually ran away from me when I was younger because they were, I think, embarrassed to play with me because they couldn’t understand me,” she says.

The book’s main character Mei Mei deals with similar experiences. Kiang says while she was sent to English as a Second Language classes and speech therapy as a child, Mei Mei looks inwards.

“Her mom really encourages her to look within herself to see — what are the good qualities about yourself? What are you happy about? What are you proud about?” explains Kiang.

“So she really goes through the motions and thinks it through and says to herself, ‘oh, I’m really good at taking care of my friends,’ or ‘I’m really good at taking care of my brother,’ — and when she finds those type of qualities, she’s actually discovering that she’s more than just her accent.”