Author Ella Elizabeth Bell’s newly released “The Love of Literature” follows a clever young girl who loves to read as she finds a pleasant surprise in an Abandoned house

“The Love of Literature”: a delightful story of a young girl whose adventures lead her to a large house standing alone in the woods, where a pleasant surprise awaits her. “The Love of Literature” is the creation of published author Ella Elizabeth Bell, a gifted eleven-year-old Writer from Sarepta, Louisiana, and an award-winning pianist.

“One day, a little girl named Margaret was walking outside when she found an old, abandoned house with lots of rooms,” writes Bell. “All of these rooms were very interesting, but when she found a room filled with lots of books, Margaret was very happy. After reading a lot of books, Margaret fell asleep and started to dream. What will she find? A teacup? A castle? Oh, where in her dreams will she travel?”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ella Elizabeth Bell’s new book is a beautiful story that reveals the importance of following one’s path in life, like writing stories, and recognizing that such Dreams are only possible through God’s help and love. With vibrant artwork to bring her tale to life, Bell hopes that “The Love of Literature” will help inspire the love of reading and writing in children and adults alike.

Consumers can purchase “The Love of Literature” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Love of Literature”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.