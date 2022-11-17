Author Breathes Life into Literature’s Favorite Mythical Creatures—Fairies

If you believe, anything is possible.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — When one thinks of fantasy, fairies and their Tales are something that also comes to mind. Who wouldn’t be captivated about its fantastic, magical world? Although fairies are mythical creatures and mostly a subject of imagination, one is still free to hope and wish for their existence. One medium to bring the fairies and their Magnificent world to life is through literature, and Chris Zuschlag successfully does so, with his children’s book, The Star Fairy, full of illustrations that are as vibrant as the fairy world.

A little girl’s wish for wings is granted by the garden Fairies in the garden she cares for, but the Fairies’ magic is only so strong. During her Adventures of flight, she meets the Star Fairy only to have to cut her Adventure short. Will she get her wings back? Will she ever see the Star Fairy again? Join Thyme on her journey, where, if you believe, anything is possible.

Chris Zuschlag is a Colorado native who along with his wife and two children live in Stagecoach, a small community in northwestern Colorado. He owns and operates a landscape company in the summer and is an avid snowboarder guide at a private ski area during the winter. Through his storytelling, he has become a “Spell Binder,” a group of certified storytellers that go to elementary schools and share stories and the art of Storytelling to the children. Chris is also the author of Smoke the Dragon, whose main character he named after his son, Calvin.

The Reading Glass Books will showcase The Star Fairy at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. Chris’ book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.

