Author and Educator Michele Peters Makes Her Mark in Children’s Literature With Her Book “A Traditional Ladder”

Michele Peters’ children’s book, “A Traditional Ladder”, depicts precious holiday family traditions from a child’s perspective. Readers of all ages will find themselves absorbed in all the comforts of being home for the holidays, steeped in nostalgia, and surrounded by the traditions that create a family.

“What a warm take on a unique family tradition!” ~ Amazon 5-Star Review

“The illustrations are amazing.” ~ Goodreads 5-Star Review

Author of A Traditional Ladder, Michele Peters, lovingly shares with Readers a holiday tradition started by her own father when she was just a bright-eyed and wonder-filled four-year-old. This unique tradition did not stop with Peters; her sister and brother also joined in the memory-making, and what began as a quick fix to maneuvering the Thanksgiving Day Parade crowd is now a long-standing family tradition. Peters gifts Readers not only a touching tale from her own family but gives us all a reason to take a deep dive into our own customs and what they mean throughout the generations.

“This book made [me] think about how important family is and will always be.” ~ Amazon 5-Star Review

About the Book:

A lovely memoir and beautifully-illustrated look at the author’s childhood memories, A Traditional Ladder, tells the story of a Thanksgiving day tradition like no other. Following all the typical, hectic preparations and a meal with loved ones, Peters’ family makes their way to the city. When her father packs the family car for the annual trip to watch the Thanksgiving parade, he includes something other families would never consider–a six-foot ladder. Regarding her story, author Michele Peters states, “As my sister and brother were born, they joined in the tradition. It is a story about family and tradition that has been passed down for generations.”

Towering above their fellow parade-watchers, Peters and her siblings pile onto their father’s ladder for a bird’s eye view of the festivities. What started as a simple way for Peters to rise above the crowd and get a good look at her absolute favorite part of spending Thanksgiving with her family continued and now includes her own children. Her lovingly-penned book for Readers of all ages demonstrates how thinking outside the box can easily lead to the most beloved of all family customs.

“Seeing the cityscape and the changes throughout the book gives me an intense feeling of nostalgia.” ~ Goodreads 5-Star Review

About the Author:

Michele Peters is the mother of two and an Educator in New York City. Peters enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. Based on her own childhood and family traditions she has carried with her own children, A Traditional Ladder is her first children’s book.

