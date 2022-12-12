Austrian Post CEO: we have set ourselves a new, committed goal that we will achieve

Austrian Post has joined the global initiative “The Climate Pledge”, co-founded by Amazon.

Austrian Post has been delivering all letters, parcels, advertising mail and print media CO 2-neutral since 2011, and by 2030 delivery is to be completely CO 2-free.

As a next step, Austrian Post is venturing towards the goal of Net Zero. Put simply, the aim is to achieve a balance of the entire company for emissions generated and prevented – the overall result is a neutral zero, ie net zero. In addition to Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions (direct emissions, eg from own vehicles, and indirect emissions, such as from the generation of purchased energy), Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions that are not directly within the company’s sphere of influence, such as supply chain) are also included.



“For more than ten years, we have been delivering all shipments in Austria in a CO 2-neutral continent. And by 2030 even completely CO2-free. We are already very successful in demonstrating how Sustainability and growth can go hand in hand. With the commitment of Net Zero until 2040, we have set ourselves a new, committed goal that we will achieve,” explains Georg Pölzl, CEO of Austrian Post.



“We are proud to welcome Austrian Post as our first Signatory of ‘The Climate Pledge’ in Austria,” said Sally Fouts, Global Head of The Climate Pledge at Amazon. “It is fantastic to see that Austrian Post is leading the way in deploying electric vehicles and renewable energy projects locally to decarbonise its operations and become carbon neutral by 2040.”

